Olympian Tianna Bartoletta's Morning Yoga Sequence

These 11 poses help keep this track star feeling balanced, graceful, and resilient.
Three-time Olympic medalist Tianna Bartoletta uses yoga to stay balanced, grounded, and sane during times of uncertainty and intense training. She first used the practice as a remedy for insomnia. “Now I use yoga for everything—to wake up, to sleep, to show up for training,” Bartoletta says. In 2018, she embarked on her 200-hour yoga teacher training at Love Story Yoga in San Francisco. “I just wanted to learn as much about the practice as I could,” she says. Here, her favorite sequence to wake up to.

Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

Stand with your feet parallel, either together or hip-width apart. Stack the crown of your head above your pelvis with your chin parallel to the ﬂoor. Lift up through the center of your body. With your arms by your sides, face your palms forward.

Practice Bartoletta's sequence for finding energy.

