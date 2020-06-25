Olympian Tianna Bartoletta's Morning Yoga Sequence
These 11 poses help keep this track star feeling balanced, graceful, and resilient.
Three-time Olympic medalist Tianna Bartoletta uses yoga to stay balanced, grounded, and sane during times of uncertainty and intense training. She first used the practice as a remedy for insomnia. “Now I use yoga for everything—to wake up, to sleep, to show up for training,” Bartoletta says. In 2018, she embarked on her 200-hour yoga teacher training at Love Story Yoga in San Francisco. “I just wanted to learn as much about the practice as I could,” she says. Here, her favorite sequence to wake up to.
Practice Bartoletta's sequence for finding energy.