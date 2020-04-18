Add a little divination to your Instagram feed with these modern-day mystics. No, they’re not reading your mind, but they may uncover your truths.

Danielle Noel STERLING HOLLAND-ROY

DANIELLE NOEL

INSTAGRAM: @moonchildtarot

THE 108-SECOND INTERVIEW

Intuitive artist Danielle Noel may be from British Columbia, but her art transcends time and place. She has created two tarot decks: Starchild and Moonchild Tarot. With the divine feminine at the helm, Noel weaves mysticism and ancient lore into her practice to guide the star children among us. Here, she opens up about using tarot as a tool, setting boundaries, and the value of darkness.

YOGA JOURNAL: How do tarot card readings influence your creativity?

DANIELLE NOEL: Tarot and oracle cards can be very helpful when you want to check in with yourself, as they connect with our subconscious mind and energy fields. I incorporate my readings into my journaling and meditation practices, which can be very useful when it comes to creative planning or visualization.

YJ: What does a tarot card reading look like for you?

DN: I use candles and relaxing music to create a warm and inviting ambiance, and I clear the energy through visualization or some kind of sacred saining (blessing), similar to smudging. It’s helpful to be in a clear headspace—not necessarily seeking answers, because I don't believe the cards are meant to foretell the future. They are reflective tools that can enhance our lives and help us navigate what we are feeling and sensing.

YJ: What’s currently helping you to change and grow?

DN: Learning to accept healthy boundaries. I used to extend myself beyond what was physically and emotionally necessary, and I’d wind up completely depleted and drained. Learning to say no to others in order to say yes to myself has been a big lesson.

YJ: What is your go-to mantra?

DN: “You are the dance of light and shadow” is inscribed on my Moonchild Tarot deck because it sums up how I feel about being human. We are not meant to exist in a constant bubble of love and light. It’s OK to feel the polarization of being alive, because without the contrasts, we would not feel gratitude or understand life’s extremes.

YJ: What cards keep popping up for you?

DN: The Fool has been my card this past year. I had a lot of unknown energies and often felt like I was leaping into the great void of the universe. I had to trust that the stepping stones were guiding me in the right direction.

Jessica Dore BARBARA BURNS-DORE

JESSICA DORE

INSTAGRAM: @thejessicadore

“People associate tarot with fortunetelling, but the cards can be more like guide posts to help us understand what drives actions. With this, we can start to make revisions if we choose to.”

Theresa Reed DANIELLE COHEN

THERESA REED

INSTAGRAM: @thetarotlady

“The more I worked with tarot, the deeper my connection became—not just with the cards, but with my own inner wisdom. And it has never failed me.”

Tatianna Morales CROWN + CONQUER

TATIANNA MORALES

INSTAGRAM: @tatiannatarot

“When we indulge in any creative practice, we are consumed by the seamless flow of being a vessel for creativity to speak through us. Tarot is no different.”