With her Radically Loved podcast in its fifth season (with more than a million downloads), Rosie Acosta is launching a second, called WISE (Women Inspiring Success and Empowerment), this month. Episodes will feature powerful women on navigating difficult situations, breaking cycles, changing beliefs, and transforming—and the wisdom that comes with all of it.

The 108-second interview

Yoga Journal: What do people misunderstand about wisdom?

Rosie Acosta: They think they don’t have any. Wisdom isn't something you reach for outside of yourself; it’s something that you can tap into when you’re still or meditating. The soul’s innate essence is wisdom. I also believe we become wise with experience not age. I know 10-year-olds who are wiser than some 30-year-olds.

YJ: What's something that’s brought you wisdom?

RA: Breaking the spell of disempowerment and getting out of a difficult environment where I wasn’t set up for success. Like a lot of kids, I was groomed to feel powerless. A big injustice is the thinking that women are somehow meek and mild. I needed to break this mindset.

YJ: Who’s your biggest inspiration right now?

RA: Lynne Twist. She’s a global activist and the founder of the Soul of Money Institute, which aims to shift how individuals and organizations approach their relationships with money. I find that so many of us in health, wellness, and spiritual pursuits often feel that money and business are not our business, but Lynne teaches how to have a healthy relationship with prosperity in a way that creates space for a deep understanding of how money impacts our lives.

YJ: What’s currently helping you change and grow?

RA: I used to be driven by creating, moving, and traveling. Right now, I’m encouraged to grow by being still. This means finding ways to disconnect from technology, from traveling so much, and from always wanting to be somewhere else. My partner and I just bought a house, and we are creating a little sanctuary—so I’m excited to be spending more time nesting.

YJ: What is your go-to mantra?

RA: How does this serve my highest good? It’s more of a question I ask myself than an affirmation. It keeps me from getting overwhelmed when I have a lot of things that I’m working on. Asking myself if a project is serving me allows me to look at the big picture and see if it’s going to help me access my highest potential or if it’s just going to create more stress.

“We need to always remember that it’s a journey. I’m learning something new every day: every day elevating, every day deepening into more clarity around what my purpose is.”

“Thinking of yoga as an approach to living makes it seem daunting but also more attractive. It’s not just a thing that one does, it’s a way that one lives.” —Aaron King

“We’re human and sometimes we mess up, and sometimes we don’t show up the way we want to, but we’re doing the work and we’re walking our talk and we’re present for our lives.” —Mary Beth LaRue