5 Natural Mat Cleaners You'll Love

Is your sticky mat getting too sticky? Give it a good cleaning with one of these sprays. Plus, find out how to make your own.

If you’re not cleaning your mat, you run the risk of getting exposure to harmful bacteria that can cause a variety of infections – from staph to Athlete’s Foot. Toss one of these sprays in your bag, and wipe down your mat after every class. We also recommend you wash your mat with soap and water monthly.

