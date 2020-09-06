Actor Mena Massoud Discovers a Whole New World in Plant-Based Meals

Mena Massoud, who stole our hearts last year in Disney’s Aladdin, knows a thing or two about eating vegan on the go. With his latest endeavor, a cookbook-travel guide hybrid that hits shelves in September, the actor melds his personal journey toward meat-free living with heart-felt stories, advice, and recipes from some of the continent’s best restaurants. Evolving Vegan: Deliciously Diverse Recipes from North America’s Best Plant-Based Eateries—for Anyone Who Loves Food serves up delectables, such as Spicy Dan Dan Noodles and Boston Cream Pie-Cake, that are easy to re-create at home. We checked in with Massoud about the wellness items that keep him feeling energized—whether he’s in the kitchen or on the big screen.

