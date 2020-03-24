Actress and Yogi Cassie Scerbo's Favorite Things

The anti-bullying activist shares the meditation, sleep, and aromatherapy tools and tricks that keep her centered.

Aura Cacia Aromatherapy Room & Body Mist

“A must-have for me. I bring my little spray can to all of my yoga classes and spray my pillows with it prior to meditating. The lavender is my favorite­­—it never fails to relieve me of any stresses and anxieties.”

Insight Timer

“As a beginner, I wanted guided meditation practices and something to hold me accountable. This free meditation app offers a variety of guided practices at different lengths and logs the amount of time and consecutive days you've meditated—there’s even an option to journal your thoughts, affirmations, and reflections.”

#SOULSHIFT workshop

#SOULSHIFT workshop

“I learned that meditation isn’t just silence but recognizing and accepting all that you are and all that comes up when you shut your eyes and just breathe.”

Sleep Crown

“This over-the-head pillow allows for an undisturbed, beautiful night’s sleep. It’s also great for meditating lying down—it blocks all the light so I can better ease into my practice.”

