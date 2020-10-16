Acupressure mats, rollers, bath salts and more will soothe your muscles after a long day or a difficult sequence.

Just like we use props in our practice to get into the fullest expression of a pose, we can use at-home massage tools to elevate our rest and recovery to heal more efficiently. Whether you have 5 minutes, 30 minutes, or an entire evening to decompress after a long day, these tools will bring the massage parlor into your living room for self-care self-service.

Shakti Mat

1. Shakti Mat

Shakti Mat Original, $59, shaktimat.com.

Improve circulation and reduce stress in just 20 minutes with this ethically handcrafted mat. Its spikes reach 6,000 acupressure points, igniting a gentle warming sensation in the affected areas that quickly releases muscle tension and soothes your body and mind.

R4 Deep Tissue Body Roller

2. Roll Recovery

R4 Deep Tissue Body Roller, $50, rollrecovery.com

Developed with feedback from athletes and industry pros, this high-density foam roller with a recyclable thermoplastic core pacifies problem areas (like the Achilles and IT band) by targeting adjacent muscles with its unique profile, all while being gentle enough to relax the spine. The result is a deep-tissue rubdown—with glorious back cracks.

Theragun Prime

3. Therabody

Theragun Prime, $300, theragun.com.

This massage gun has been a leader in vibration therapy since 2007—and it keeps getting better with age. The current generation offers five speed settings and comes with four attachments to isolate various pain points, while app integration suggests customized guided routines based on your day’s activity.

Osmia Recovery Salt Bath

4. Osmia

Recovery Salt Bath, $29, osmiaorganics.com.

Hand-harvested French sea salt and magnesium-rich Epsom are coated in lavender and marjoram essential oils to create a bath soak that eases cramps, muscle soreness, and inflammation—plus, it promotes melatonin production to help you sleep soundly. Don’t mind if we do.

The Wave Tool

5. Wave Tools Therapy

The Wave Tool, $50, wavetoolstherapy.com. Small but mighty, this myofascial release tool was developed by pro athletes and physical therapists to increase blood flow and deliver quick relief to tight tissues with every push.

Hypervolt

6. Hyperice

Hypervolt, $350, hyperice.com.

Delivering high-torque results at slightly louder than a whisper, the Hypervolt produces up to 3,200 percussions per minute, which releases fascia for targeted relaxation to the tune of improved range of motion, better circulation, and accelerated recovery times.

