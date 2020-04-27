Uplift Your Spirits with These Dosha-Balancing Essential Oils

We spoke with four Ayurvedic experts to find the best scents for balancing your energy.

In Ayurveda, the three doshas—vata, pitta, and kapha—are the energies that define a person's constitution. When your doshas are out of balance, it affects how you interact with the world. Here, we spoke with four Ayurvedic experts to determine the best essential oils for feeling balanced and boosting creativity.

Dōterra Rosemary Essential Oil 15 ml, $21, doterra.com

“There are compounds in rosemary that help to improve your memory. Inhaling this essential oil helps with mental fatigue and gives your brain the space needed to focus.”

—Rainbeau Mars, aromatherapist and life coach

Floracopeia Tulsi Essential Oil 15 ml, $23, floracopeia.com

“Tulsi, or holy basil, is a queen of the Ayurvedic pharmacopeia. The herb and its oil are pungent and warming. Considered sattvic, tulsi helps burn away the stagnation and sluggishness that can accumulate when there is a kapha imbalance. It's also a beautiful remedy for deep-seated grief.” —Kara Aubin, faculty member at the Ayurvedic Institute

Revive Sweet Orange Essential Oil 10 ml, $7, revive-eo.com

“Orange essential oil is a bright vata-balancing citrus scent that imparts warmth and joy. It specifically gives you great energy, cheerfulness, and the courage needed for creativity to blossom.” —Ananta Ripa Ajmera, director of Ayurveda at The Well

Young Living Cedarwood Essential Oil 10 ml, $7, youngliving.com

“Enhance alertness and productivity with this clarity-boosting aroma. This tri-doshic scent is excellent as a background fragrance to heighten creativity and focus while brainstorming, writing, or sketching.” —Larissa Hall Carlson, former dean of the Kripalu School of Ayurveda

For a refreshing burst of energy to get your creative juices flowing, trying one of these essential oil blends instead of a singular scent.

Cast of Stones Energy Roll On Essential Oil 7.5 ml, $24, kadletzcollection.com

This blend is comprised of essential oils like sweet orange and rosemary which Ananta Ripa Ajmera and Rainbeau Mars recommended, plus it utilizes quartz crystals which are known as the "Master Healer" for its cleansing abilities toward negative energy and stimulating effects on the immune system.

Pratima Vata Essential Oil 15 ml, $40, pratimaskincare.com

Vata-dominant people tend to be naturally creative and uplifting, chasing movement and change. This blend includes sweet orange for the vivacity of your character alongside ashwagandha, cardamom, and other herbs and spices which promote longevity and detoxification.

