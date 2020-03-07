Party-Ready Cashew, Pepper, and Spinach Dip Recipes

These vibrant, zesty dips will wow guests at your next get-together.

Curry Cashew Dip

Add ½ cup cashews to a small skillet over medium-low heat and toast for 3 minutes. Add 2 tsp curry powder and toast, at least 2 minutes. Transfer nuts to a small food processor. Add 1 cup plain full-fat Greek yogurt, ½ tsp lime zest, and 1 tbsp fresh lime juice, and process until smooth. Season with sea salt. Transfer mixture to a bowl, cover, and refrigerate, 30 minutes. Garnish with chopped cashews.

Red Pepper & Feta Dip

In a small food processor, combine 1 cup plain full-fat Greek yogurt, ½ cup roasted red peppers (drained), 2 tbsp chopped fresh basil, 1 large garlic clove, and ½ tsp sambal oelek or other hot sauce; blend until smooth. Stir in ¼ cup crumbled full-fat feta cheese and season with sea salt and black pepper. Transfer mixture to a bowl, cover, and refrigerate, 30 minutes. Garnish with additional red pepper.

Spinach Herb Dip

Add 1 cup plain full-fat Greek yogurt, 3 chopped green onions,¼ cup fresh mint, ¼ cup fresh parsley, ¼ cup loosely packed baby spinach, ¼ cup soft goat cheese, 1 large garlic clove, ½ tsp lemon zest, and 2 tsp fresh lemon juice to a small food processor, and process until smooth. Season with sea salt. Transfer mixture to a bowl, cover, and refrigerate, 30 minutes. Garnish with additional mint and parsley.

These recipes originally appeared in Clean Eating Magazine. For more recipes, visit cleaneating.com.