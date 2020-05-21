Check out the yoga, fitness, and mindfulness tools she uses to stay bright all summer long.

JENNA BURKE

Charlotte McKinney has come a long way since her Carl’s Jr. Super Bowl commercial went viral in 2015—you know, the one that came under fire for casually objectifying women . . . and beef. In February, the devout Pilates and hot yoga enthusiast appeared alongside Lucy Hale and Nathalie Emmanuel in Fantasy Island, the film adaptation of the classic ’70s TV show of the same name. McKinney is also garnering attention for sharing her battle with chronic pain with her 1.5 million Instagram followers and for her volunteer work with Best Buddies—a nonprofit that benefits people with developmental disabilities—which she's been committed to since she was 15. Here, McKinney shares what helps her prioritize her health while she’s on the go.

1. Alo Yoga High-Waist Airlift Capri: “The fabrics are soft and have a great stretch. The leggings hug my curves and keep everything in place. They’re also squat proof, which makes me feel more confident.”

2. Sakara Life Meals and Energy Bars: “The meals are organic, plant-based, gluten-free, and non-GMO, which is right up my alley. And since I’m always on the move, I keep an energy bar with me in case I need a quick pick-me-up before or after class.”

3. Bala Resistance Bangles: “I bring these along when I’m traveling so I can stay on track if I can’t make it to yoga or a workout class.”

4. Water: “Hydration! I always make sure I have a bottle by my side during hot yoga.”

