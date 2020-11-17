Product Review: Cliganic Organic Aromatherapy Set

Health 360 - Product reviews from every angle

Health 360 gives consumers the best available product information all in one place, through independent editorial and reader reviews, and verified consumer ratings. Brands pay a fee to be included in the Health 360 program but have no influence over the reviews or scores we publish. When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Price: $21.99

Yoga Journal Review

There are very few things essential oils can't do. Essential oils are extracts made from distilling parts of a plant (its flowers, leaves, bark, or fruit) into highly concentrated compounds. It can take several pounds of a plant to produce a single bottle of essential oil, which is why we appreciate that Cliganic only partners with farmers who practice sustainable farming and production to make sure producing their oils doesn't harm the planet.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

When inhaled, the molecules in essential oils travel from the olfactory nerves to the amygdala, the brain's emotional center—which is why sniffing a few drops can provide mental alertness, ease you into sleep, and lower anxiety.

The compounds in plants from which essential oils are distilled also help plants fight off bacteria and pests, which is why research suggests that certain essential oils like frankincense and tea tree oil may help wounds heal, while lemongrass can help keep mosquitos at bay.

Cliganic's Organic Aromatherapy Set is so genius because it includes the most common must-have essential oils—peppermint, lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree, lemongrass, orange—plus rosemary and frankincense, so that you can reap myriad benefits from a single pack.

We used the Energy and Focus boosting blend suggested in the booklet that comes with the oils (2 drops each of lemongrass, orange, peppermint, and rosemary) added to Guru Nada's Tower Diffuser and Humidifier [TASHA: CAN YOU ADD AMAZON LINK WITH STRIPE FOR THIS PRODUCT] to stay mentally perky during the workday. During yoga practice we dabbed a few drops of peppermint and lavender on a cotton ball and tucked it under the corner of our mat to help relieve stress. At night, adding lavender essential oil to a carrier oil to dilute it (because they are so concentrated, essential oils shouldn't be used directly on the skin) and massaged on the temples set us up for soothing slumber.

The quality of essential oils can vary widely. The use of pesticides on the plants can damage them, essential oils can become diluted during processing, and the compounds in the oils can degrade if they are exposed to heat, light, or oxygen. Cliganic says that they test every shipment in an independent lab to ensure purity, and the oils are packaged in amber bottles to protect them from damaging heat and light.

Consumer Scores from Around the Web

Yoga Journal Reader Reviews

I was really impressed with the quality of the oils' efficacy and potency. They were equal to, if not better than, some of my oils from rivals DoTerra and Young Living. I've been using them daily in the diffuser and topically with carrier oils and also made the DIY cleaning spray—it's the bomb! I'll be using these going forward and recommending to all of my friends. - Larissa N.