Product Review: Cliganic 100% Pure Organic Castor Oil with Eyelash Kit

Health 360 gives consumers the best available product information all in one place, through independent editorial and reader reviews, and verified consumer ratings.

Price: $12.99

Yoga Journal Review

For longer lashes many women rely on mascara or fake lashes. For fuller brows, they turn to cosmetics or microblading, a semi-permanent form of brow tattooing. There's nothing wrong with any of those options, but if you're looking for something that's both long-lasting and natural, you might want to consider a product not found in Sephora or salons: Castor oil.

Many people report that, if regularly applied, castor oil, an oil derived from the bean of the castor tree, can help grow thicker, longer lashes and Cara Delivigne-like brows. The oil contains fatty acids that may nourish hair follicles. What's more, research suggests that ricinoleic acid, a compound in castor oil, inhibits prostaglandin D 2, a protein that prevents hair growth. Ricinolic acid also stimulates receptors that cause blood vessels to dilate, allowing nutrient-rich blood to reach the follicle and potentially stimulate hair growth.

Cliganic Castor Oil is cold-pressed, which means it uses an extraction process that preserves nutrients. Our testers raved about the mascara wand and liner, which made application easy and mess-free. And though neither noticed a huge difference in the length of their lashes or fullness of their brows after a month's use—a pretty short period of time—both said their lashes and brows felt less dry.

Consumer Scores from Around the Web

Yoga Journal Reader Reviews

I really love my Cliganic Organic Castor oil. It's been working beautifully on my eyelashes and eyebrows, leaving them shiny and taming strays. Its the only product that comes with a brow wand and lash liner in a drawstring bag so I can use it on the go! I really appreciate that Cliganic is certified organic so I can use it on my dry skin and hair without irritation. When we tried it on a dry skin patch on our dog, even with his licking, the patch was gone in only a few days. It is our new hair and skincare staple! - Deidre F.

This is the best Castor Oil I have tried so far. It has a pleasant, mild smell, and it's not as thick and gooey as some of the others. I love the consistency, which is hydrating without being sticky. It also came with tools such as a little funnel and a "mascara" tube and brush so you can easily apply it to eyelashes and eyebrows. After a few weeks, my brows looked thicker and so did my eyelashes. - Lindsay T.