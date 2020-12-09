Product Review: Cliganic Organic Eucalyptus Oil

This essential oil can perk up your mood and help you breathe easy

Health 360 - Product reviews from every angle

Health 360 gives consumers the best available product information all in one place, through independent editorial and reader reviews, and verified consumer ratings. Brands pay a fee to be included in the Health 360 program but have no influence over the reviews or scores we publish. When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.

Price: $8.99

Yoga Journal Review

Step aside, coffee. Inhaling a few whiffs of Cliganic Eucalyptus Oil has become our new mid-afternoon pick-me-up.

Native to Australia, eucalyptus trees are now grown all over the world (Cliganic sources their eucalyptus from India, where farming the trees creates employment in rural areas). The tree's oval-shaped leaves produce the distinctive-smelling essential oil, which has a number of healing powers. Eucalyptus oil contains eucalyptol and alpha-terpineol, compounds that, when inhaled, can open airways, calm a cough, and loosen chest congestion. Research shows it can also soothe sore muscles, freshen breath, and combat stress.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Our tester liked that Cliganic Eucalyptus Oil was gently energizing but not overpowering. She found that adding a few drops to a diffuser near her desk helped her feel re-energized when her energy started to flag in the afternoon.

She also added a few drops to a carrier oil in the morning and massaged it on her temples before meditating. "It was a lovely way to wake up and begin the day."

Yoga Journal Reader Reviews

The Eucalyptus oil has a pleasant, slightly minty and spicy fragrance. I used it as a scalp treatment by blending a few drops with rosehip oil and working it into the roots of my hair and scalp. The essential oil was carried into the steam of the shower and became a refreshing aromatherapy treatment. For the price it is a great quality and comparable to more expensive oils I’ve used. - Mary D.

Just one whiff of the minty, menthol-like aroma opens my sinuses. When I have a stuffy nose, I like to add a drop or two to a sink full of steaming hot water, drape a towel over my head, and breathe in the vapor for a few minutes. The scent reminds me of the smell of my favorite spa: soothing, fresh, and invigorating. - Nora W.