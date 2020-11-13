Product Review: Cliganic 100% Organic Pure Lavender Oil

Health 360 - Product reviews from every angle

There's a good reason that lavender oil is one of the most popular essential oils out there. A few drops in a diffuser or mixed into a carrier oil and rubbed onto the temples can help you relax, relive tension, and sleep better. What's more, studies show that inhaling the scent of the pretty purple plant can calm the nervous system, which may be why it's useful for alleviating stress, anxiety, depression, and fatigue.

Some lavender essential oils have been diluted with fillers and synthetic ingredients, which is why our testers appreciated that Cliganic lavender oil is 100 percent pure (not to mention cruelty-free, non-GMO, and USDA-certified organic). Cliganic uses oil from the plant Lavandula angustifolia, or French Lavender, which has a sweet, floral aroma that is especially calming, compared to varieties of the plant that have spicy or fruity notes.

Our testers liked adding a few drops of Cliganic lavender oil into a pre-bedtime bath to help them wind down for the day, or tucking a cotton ball with a few drops of the essential oil under the corner of their mat during a restorative practice. One tester mixed 10 drops of the lavender oil with ½ cup each of distilled water and white vinegar to make a mat cleaning spray.

I am thrilled with my Cliganic essential lavender oil. I've kept it at my (shelter in place) workspace at home and find myself using at least three times a day. When I feel stress coming on, I dab a little on my wrists, take a deep breath, and immediately feel a sense of calmness. I have very sensitive skin and am relieved to find, though the essential oil is potent, it is very gentle on my skin, causing no irritation. - Chris L.