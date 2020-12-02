Product Review: Cliganic Rosehip Organic Oil

Health 360 - Product reviews from every angle

Price: $9.99

Rosehip oil has been gaining in popularity ever since model Miranda Kerr shared that she uses it to ward off acne and keep her skin supple. Cliganic Rosehip Oil, which is derived from the seeds of rose bushes, packs such a powerful skincare punch because it is rich in vitamins A and C, fatty acids, and antioxidants that nourish and hydrate skin.

Our testers noticed that Cliganic Rosehip Oil was a bit thicker than other face oils, but it felt luscious rather than oily. It absorbs quickly and left their skin feeling moisturized and velvety. One noticed that after a few weeks of applying a few drops to her face in the morning and again before bed, she felt her wrinkles were less noticeable—we credit the vitamins A and C found in Cliganic's unrefined, cold-pressed oil, which research suggests may treat signs of aging. The oil on its own has a pleasant nutty smell but you can add a few drops of an essential oil (try any of the ones in Cliganic's Organic Aromatherapy Set) to switch up the scent.

Cliganic Rosehip oil also made our tester's hair feel softer and more manageable just as dry wintery weather kicked in. Our tester recommends massaging a few drops into your strands before bed and shampooing and conditioning in the morning.

I’ve used the rosehip oil on my face as part of my regular daily skin care and it’s worked well with my regular products. It has a rich golden/orange color which speaks to a good quality, it has very little odor and felt wonderfully silky on my skin. I’ve also blended the rose hip oil with my everyday jojoba oil to use as part of my abhyanga massage practice. - Mary D.

I discovered this amazing face oil, just as winter was announcing its arrival in the Northeast. I noticed right away that it’s a bit thicker than I’m used to, but I needn’t have worried. It absorbs quickly and it feels luscious on my skin and my hair, both of which received it most enthusiastically. - Linda S.