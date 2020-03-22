Support Your Local (Yoga) Community

With studio closures, dramatic lifestyle changes, and a real fear of losing income, here are concrete things you can do to keep teaching, contribute to collective health and wellbeing, and feel better about the future during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now is the time to put your yoga into action—taking only what you need, helping those who are more vulnerable, getting creative to keep your teaching (and income) stable, and keeping up self-care so that you can contribute to collective health. Here, a few ideas to get you started.