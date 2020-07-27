3 Eco-Friendly Yoga Mats Teachers Recommend for Your Home Practice
According to a new report from Allied Market Research, titled Yoga Mat Market, the estimated value of the global yoga mat industry in 2019 was $14.29 billion and is expected to reach $23.2 billion by 2026. If you're in the market for a new mat, we've done the research for you to find teachers' top picks for mats that have a small environmental footprint—so you can feel in alignment with the planet as you practice.
SugaMat Recycled Wetsuit Yoga Mat
Made in the U.S. from 100 percent recycled surfing wetsuits, the 5mm-thick SugaMat is also fully recyclable when you're ready to retire it. Plus, SugaMat gives 1 percent of gross revenue to environmental non-profits.
“As a surfer, it is so heartening to know that we are saving space in landfills by creating a sustainable yoga mat.” —Eoin Finn, founder of Blissology
$79, SUGA Recycled Wetsuit Yoga Mat
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
The 6mm-thick Manduka PRO Yoga Mat is Oeko-Tex certified, chemical free, and 100 percent latex free. It's closed-cell surface keeps sweat and bacteria from making its way into you mat.
“It doesn’t move, stretch, smell, or wear out like many other mats. This is my steady platform that I practice on daily.” —Rod Stryker, founder of ParaYoga
$120, Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
Jade Travel Mat
The lightweight easy-to-pack 3 mm-thick Jade Travel Mat is made in the U.S. from natural rubber and contains no PVC, EVA, or other synthetic rubbers. Plus, Jade plants a tree for every mat sold.
“I love how it’s beautifully light and easy to pack—I can just throw it into an outside pocket of my suitcase wherever I travel and have it handy.” —Beryl Bender Birch, director of The Hard & The Soft Yoga Institute
$65, Jade Travel Mat
