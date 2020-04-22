Elizabeth Gilbert's Magic Journal Prompt

Try this daily journaling prompt from Elizabeth Gilbert to access the divine, unconditional love that’s within us all. Every single day, I write a letter—a dialogue between myself and Love. It’s shockingly simple and radically life changing. All you have to do in order to respond to yourself as Love is imagine what you wish somebody else would say to you, and write it down. What have you been longing to hear another human being say to you your entire life? You write that.

I write to Love in the morning and say, “I’m really anxious. I’m really depressed. I’m really scared, and I think I f—d up, and I don’t know what I’m doing.” Then I think, if the most loving human being who I’ve always wanted and longed for was in the room, what would they say?

So then I write: “I’m right here. You’re fine. I’ve got you. I’ve always had you. I’ll never not have you. I don’t even need you to succeed. I can see that you’re feeling that, and that’s all right. And you can feel like that all day, and I’ll still love you. There’s nothing you could ever do to lose my love. There’s nothing you had to do to earn it.”

And that is the dialogue that I have thousands and thousands of pages of, and I never don’t need it. Something happens in my mind where I hear it like a conversation, and so it feels like something coming to me from another source, and it makes me feel Love in a real way. Try it. You’ll come out of those writing sessions feeling safe and held and taken care of.

