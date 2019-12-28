Our Favorite Features from the Past Decade

From a deep dive into psychedelics and spiritual enlightenment to the #metoo movement in the yoga world to the healing effects of yoga in our schools and military, we have rounded up some of our favorite features from the past decade.
Author:
Publish date:

Pour a cup of tea, grab a blanket, and sink into the sofa to enjoy some of our most illuminating features of the past ten years. We look forward to bringing you continued coverage of the evolving, rapidly growing community and timeless practice of yoga in the years to come.  

Rocked by #metoo stories of sexual misconduct in the yoga community and beyond, students, teachers, and organizations alike are speaking out—and figuring out where we go from here. Whether you’ve been personally affected or simply want to do what you can to help, here’s a place to start.Originally appeared in the March 2018 issue.Read it here.

#TimesUp: Ending Sexual Abuse in the Yoga Community

Rocked by #metoo stories of sexual misconduct in the yoga community and beyond, students, teachers, and organizations alike are speaking out—and figuring out where we go from here. Whether you’ve been personally affected or simply want to do what you can to help, here’s a place to start.

Originally appeared in the March 2018 issue.

Read it here.

1 / 10

Related