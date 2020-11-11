Product Review: Invigor8 Superfood Shakes

Health 360 - Product reviews from every angle

Health 360 gives consumers the best available product information all in one place, through independent editorial and reader reviews, and verified consumer ratings. Brands pay a fee to be included in the Health 360 program but have no influence over the reviews or scores we publish. When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.

Price: $60

Yoga Journal Review

We were given the opportunity to try Invigor8’s French Vanilla and Triple Chocolate Brownie Superfood Shake for a month. It was typically consumed by mixing it into a smoothie, and we used it before exercise, after exercise, and as a breakfast. We prefer it as a breakfast shake because of how filling it is, and its cognitive enhancers from the L-Theanine and Bacopa Herb Extract made us much more alert and ready to tackle the day in the mornings. Two scoops were enough to carry us through until lunch, and we noticed that it naturally made us want to eat smaller portion sizes for the rest of our meals. It mixed very well into smoothies with only small bits of the powder getting stuck on the walls of the glass instead of dissolving. The flavors were rich like a milkshake, but not too bold. The chocolate and vanilla flavors felt more like an aftertaste when mixed with other fruits and veggies, which was nice because it didn’t overpower the fresh ingredients. Consuming this superfood powder while regularly exercising made our bodies feel stronger and look leaner—while staving off hunger and helping pare down portion sizes. The only downside was that immediately after consuming, it felt heavy in our stomachs for up to 2 hours.

Ingredients:

20 grams of grass-fed whey protein

3 grams of chicory root extract

2,500 milligrams of chlorella algae powder, alfalfa grass powder, spinach leaf powder, kale leaf powder, and broccoli head powder

2 grams of flaxseed powder, chia seed powder, and coconut powder

653 milligrams of papain, amylase, lactase, neutral protease, lipase, and bromelain

500 milligrams of bovine colostrum powder (hormone free)

200 milligrams of L-theanine and bacopa herb extract

132 milligrams of lactobacillus acidophilus and bifidobacterium bifidum

Benefits:

Builds muscle

Contains essential fatty acids

Boosts the immune system

Promotes healthy digestion

Contains cognitive enhancers

Regulates gut health

Consumer Scores from Around the Web

Yoga Journal Reader Reviews

I really enjoyed the Invigor8 protein powder. I sampled both the chocolate and vanilla flavors. The chocolate flavor went very well with water, milk, or blended with bananas. The vanilla worked best for me in a fruit smoothie. The flavoring of both were very subtle and did not taste artificial or chalky when blended. I drank this protein powder before work and it kept me full until lunch. It also did the trick post hiking to refuel me for the rest of my day. This powder is made with Whey, so those with Whey sensitivities may find a Soy-based protein better for their digestive system. The pricing of $60 for 15 servings is hard to beat, as the serving size is fairly generous and can be split in half and still be effective. Overall, Invigor8 protein powder is a great option for a quick, easy, and nutritious meal or snack. —Alanna Z.

The chocolate flavor was delicious when paired in a blend with almond milk and peanut butter making for a thicker texture. This protein powder left me feeling full with a well balanced energy after putting some miles in on my bike.The price is reasonable as the portions last quite a while. I will definitely be purchasing more in the future! —Tara R.

I tried the Triple Chocolate Brownie Invigor8 Superfood Shake. As a runner, I really liked using it after my morning endurance run. It kept me full for hours after drinking it and had a noticeable impact on my stamina. I would recommend this product to a friend. —Elliot M.