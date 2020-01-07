Actress Lesley-Ann Brandt's Must-Haves for the New Year
The Lucifer star shares the goodies that are keeping her healthy and happy.
South African actress Lesley-Ann Brandt may play a demon bounty hunter on Netflix’s Lucifer, but her real-life pursuits are a little more inspiring: The dedicated yogi has been practicing for 10 years and recently teamed up with Earthchild Project—a Cape Town nonprofit that offers education to disadvantaged schools—to implement a yoga program into its curriculum. Here, Brandt shares some of her favorite things for staying calm, cool, and collected, whether she’s acting in the underworld or helping to save the world.
