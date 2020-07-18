Actor Melissa L. Williams Shares the Wellness Must-Haves That Fuel her Busy Life

From spin class to sugar-free energy drinks, these rituals and workouts can help you balance out your yoga routine.
Author:
Publish date:
Trending-316-Melissa-3-Retouched_bjk

Melissa L. Williams is a woman on ﬁre. The Oklahoma City–born star made waves on Tyler Perry’s hit BET drama The Oval before scoring her own BET+ spinoﬀ, Ruthless, which premiered this spring. In March, Williams made headlines when she distributed gifts of $100 to fans who were struggling ﬁnancially amid the COVID-19 outbreak. In her downtime, the actor de-stresses with heart-pumping workouts and plenty of hugs from her French bulldog, Ray. We asked her about the health and ﬁtness favorites that power her life.

“I am deﬁnitely a Nike queen! I love the feel of the clothes—I can break a sweat and still be comfortable. I use the Nike Metcon shoes for spinning, running, weightlifting, and boot camps.”See also&nbsp;8 Ways Yogis Can Support Their Foot Health

Nike Metcon Shoes

“I am deﬁnitely a Nike queen! I love the feel of the clothes—I can break a sweat and still be comfortable. I use the Nike Metcon shoes for spinning, running, weightlifting, and boot camps.”

See also 8 Ways Yogis Can Support Their Foot Health

1 / 4

See also Blogger Mia Caine On Conscious, Inclusive Wellness

Related