Actor Melissa L. Williams Shares the Wellness Must-Haves That Fuel her Busy Life
From spin class to sugar-free energy drinks, these rituals and workouts can help you balance out your yoga routine.
Melissa L. Williams is a woman on ﬁre. The Oklahoma City–born star made waves on Tyler Perry’s hit BET drama The Oval before scoring her own BET+ spinoﬀ, Ruthless, which premiered this spring. In March, Williams made headlines when she distributed gifts of $100 to fans who were struggling ﬁnancially amid the COVID-19 outbreak. In her downtime, the actor de-stresses with heart-pumping workouts and plenty of hugs from her French bulldog, Ray. We asked her about the health and ﬁtness favorites that power her life.