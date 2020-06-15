10 Mindful Father’s Day Finds

This Father’s Day, choose gifts from Black-owned wellness and lifestyle brands. Plus, recommended reading from Black authors.

This year, you can make a positive difference with your pocketbook, while treating dad to a gift he'll love. We've selected 10 thoughtful items for all types of fathers.

Olijé Bodycare Lemongrass Body Butter

For a Dilligent Dad

Are dad’s digits chapped from too much pandemic-era hand washing? Try this rich, luxurious Lemongrass Body Butter from Olijé Bodycare, based in Chicago. After a lifetime of chronic eczema, founder Jennifer Hicks created this line of organic products to heal and pamper sensitive skin. $25.

Golde Superfood Latte Sampler

For a Latte-Loving Dad

Optimize dad’s daily latte with these Matcha Turmeric Latte, Original Tumeric, or Cacao Tumeric beverages from Golde, a Brooklyn-based brand that focuses on superfood essentials, founded by Trinity Mouzon Wafford. Pick up a sampler pack for $22.

Ceylon Skincare Set

For a Self-Care Seeking Dad

Does dad even wash his face before bed? Introduce him to a new self-care ritual—all-natural skincare. Ceylon by Anim Labs was founded in Patrick Boateng II, when he couldn’t find the right products to treat acne, razor bumps, and hyperpigmentation for men with melanin. Suitable for all skin types and people of all colors (including women!). Try the full range of products in the Ceylon Skin Care Set. $35.

Horseshoes & Handgrenades Red Blend from Mason Noir Wines

For a Dad of Distinction

If dad likes to imbibe, gift him a bottle of Mason Noir Horseshoes & Handgrenades, a complex, perhaps “manly” red blend from Oregon-based Maison Noir Wines, founded by winemaker and sommelier Andre Hueston Mack. Looking for something a little more summery? Try O.P.P. (Other People’s Pinot Grigio). From $25.

Alaffia Everyday Shea Shave Cream

For a “Smooth” Dad

Give dad the gift of a close shave with sustainable, fair-trade Everyday Shea Shave Rosemary-Bergamot shaving cream from Alaffia. Founded in 2004 by couple Olowo-n ‘djo Tchala and Prarie Rose Hyde, Alaffia features a variety of ethically-produced products featuring ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, and African black soap. $9.

Nuleaf #1 CBD Gummies

For a Stressed Dad

Give dad the ultimate chill pill. These tasty apple-flavored 20mg CBD gummies from NuLeaf #1 are all-natural, vegan-, and gluten-free. Atlanta-based entrepreneur Jacquece Jennings founded the company after using CBD to successfully treat painful symptoms caused by a non-cancerous tumor. $40.

Bluebird Bluebird by Attica Locke and How to Be an Anti-Racist by Ibram X. Kendi

For a Bookworm Dad

Does dad love detective fiction from Lee Child and Michael Connelly? Turn him on to the award-winning Black mystery writer Attica Locke. Her spellbinding 2018 novel Bluebird, Bluebird is a racially-charged murder mystery set in contemporary Texas. Follow up with the sequel Heaven, My Home, released in September 2019.

Does dad desire to learn? Give him one of the definitive guides on structural racism and white privilege—How to Be An Anti-Racist, a 2019 New York Times book of the year from author and Atlantic Monthly columnist Ibram X. Kendi.

Courageous Tie Set from Flare and Square

For a Dapper Dad

A Tie? Why? Because the Courageous Tie Set from Denver-based Flare and Square features a tie, pocket square, socks, and a bracelet. Nothing is matchy-matchy. Founders Fatima Rashad and Mawukle Yebuah partner with local organizations to support their missions of education, health, and building self-esteem. $50.

Warrior Watch from DAEM, a collab with the Jean-Michel Basquiat estate

For a Timely Dad

DAEM, founded by two Harvard Business School grads, Milo Dee and Michael LoFaso, creates fashion-forward watches that are designed in Brooklyn and built in Switzerland. Their most recent collection is a collab with the Jean-Michel Basquiat estate on three original timepieces. Starting at $425.

Panty Dropper Serum

For Your Parenting Partner

How about a gift you can both enjoy? Panty Dropper Serum is a natural lube embedded with intentionally charged crystals and CBD oil. $25.

Bonus: Donate to Racial Justice Organizations in Honor of Dad

Give money to Black Lives Matter, Color of Change, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and National Bail Out to help bring families together around the country.