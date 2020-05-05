8 Fun and Thoughtful Gifts for Mom

Let mom know you’re thinking of her—even if you can’t see her—this Mother’s Day.

Do you miss your mama? Send her a virtual hug via a small surprise gift that can lift her spirits during these difficult times.

Succulent Wreath

Why send mom flowers when you can send her a handmade creation that she can plant in her yard or flower box later? Each one of these beautiful, one-of-kind wreaths from Wild Goddess Designs comes packaged in a beautiful box and includes a card with a customized message. From $125.

Shop here

LongBay Women's Fuzzy Faux Fur Memory Foam Flat Spa Slide Slippers

Fluffy Footwear

These luxurious yet affordable faux fur slippers feature a memory foam footbed that cradles tired feet. You’ll probably want to order a second pair for yourself. Comes in black, pink, and grey. $27.95

Shop here

Light Box

Does mom really love scented candles? Delight her with a curated box of natural, artisan soy candles from Vellabox every month. Featuring a new indie brand in every box, you can choose from three different sizes. Bonus: each box comes with a fun sample natural product to try. Starting at $10/month.

Shop here

Cozy Loungewear

More stylish than sweatpants, this stretchy set from Universal Standard is made from 97% rayon for unbelievable softness. Made for every mom in sizes 00 – 40. $80 (Sweatshirt), $98 (Jogger).

Shop here

Inspirational Reading

Part memoir, part pep talk, Untamed is an uplifting new book from author, speaker, and Liz Gilbert’s bestie, Glennon Doyle. All about unleashing your instinctual self, Untamed just might just encourage mom to stop playing small and reclaim her truth and her joy. She deserves it. $16.74.

Shop here

Chill Vibes

It’s a stressful time, so why not give the the gift of calm? Naked Leaf CBD oils are 100% organic, ethically sourced, and come in a variety of dosage options from 250mg to 1350mg. Gift a single bottle or a whole year through one of the many subscription options. From $31.

Shop here

Sign of Love

These custom zodiac constellation necklaces can be made from sterling silver or gold fill and come with your choice of chain. Bonus: you can engrave mom’s initials on the back. $42.

Shop here

Call of the Wild

Help mom find her inner unicorn. The Wild Unknown Animal Spirit Deck features oracle cards with a mythical animal kingdom twist, created by tarot master and artist Kim Krans. $22.33.

Shop here