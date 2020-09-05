As I get older, my skin has more needs. I live in the high-desert climate of Boulder, Colorado, so moisturizing is a must. But, at 44, I’m also starting to notice a few more age spots, chronic hormonal acne along my jawline, and enlarged pores across my T-zone. Don’t get me wrong—I’m cool with aging. I seriously love my forties. But, I can’t help but wonder… could a new product make a difference to my skin tone and texture? I tested some fresh products with cutting edge ingredients straight from Mother Nature to find out. Here are some standouts.

Ingredient: Spirulina

The Sunday Standard Superfood Cleansing Balm

Product: The Sunday Standard Superfood Oil-to-Milk Cleansing Balm

Spirulina, a type of blue-green algae popular in supplements and smoothies, is showing up in a variety of skincare products due to its touted anti-inflamatory, acne-fighting powers. Those claims have yet to be proved in studies, but spirulina is chock-full of skin-friendly beta-carotene, vitamin A, essential amino acids, and Omega-3 fatty acids. The all-natural Superfood Oil-to-Milk is a luxurious and wildly moisturizing cleansing balm that also exfoliates your skin with the addition of green clay, which transforms to a milky texture when you add water.

$46, Shop here.

Ingredient: Manuka Honey

Manuka Honey Cleansing Balm

Product: Naturopathica Manuka Honey Cleansing Balm

Honey is naturally antibacterial and Manuka Honey from New Zealand is renowned for its deeply hydrating properties as well. This thick balm removes makeup and leaves your skin feeling soft and clean.

$23, Shop here.

Ingredient: Blue Tansy

Herbivore Lapis Facial Oil

Product: Herbivore Lapis Facial Oil

Blue Tansy oil comes from the leaves and stems from the Mediterranean plant that when distilled transform into a rich indigo color. Proponents cite its anti-inflammatory properties, making it an ideal oil for acne-prone skin. This luscious all-natural oil from Herbivore soaks into your skin keeping it hydrated all day. I used it in tandem with the lapis facial roller to reduce puffiness in the morning and relax before bedtime.

$72, Shop here

Ingredient: Squalane

Intelligent Elixirs Pure Squalane Oil

Product: Intelligent Elixirs Pure Squalane Oil

Squalane naturally occurs in the lipidic layers of the skin and serves as a protective barrier from moisturize loss, but production decreases as you age. This plant-derived oil from clean beauty company Intelligent Elixirs is non-comodegenic and can be combined with your favorite moisturizer to boost hydration.

$16, Shop here

Ingredient: Brazilian White Tourmaline Gemstone

Herbivore Brighten Mask

Product: Herbivore Brighten Instant Glow Mask

What could be more bougie than rubbing gemstone powder on your face? This luxury mask from Herbivore can get you glowing in just a few minutes. The Brazilian White Tourmaline Gemstone naturally brightens and illuminates your skin while natural alpha hydroxy acids from pineapple and papaya enzymes gently exfoliate the skin.

$48, Shop here