Product Review: Boost Oxygen Think Tank

Yoga Journal Review

We tested Boost Oxygen Think Tank oxygen canisters for a month. Marketed as a nootropic brain booster, the pronounced rosemary aroma—a cognitive stimulant—and burst of 95% pure oxygen did improve our memory and focus. The rosemary scent wasn’t overpowering; instead, the piney aroma complimented the oxygen stream well. It acted like on-demand aroma therapy instead of having an oil diffuser working somewhere else in your room and the added benefit of the oxygen increased our concentration more than having an ambient scent constantly lingering. The moment you pull the trigger on the canister, you instantly get a head rush that lasts for one to two minutes. It makes you feel revitalized and alert, kind of like drinking a large cup of coffee without having to deal with caffeine or the jitters. We kept it by our desks and used it before and during an important assignment to energize us for the task ahead. (Irrelevant?) An unexpected benefit of having Boost Oxygen Think Tank on-hand was using it to help us breathe when wildfires poured smoke into our homes in Boulder, Colorado. Being able to consume pure oxygen when all of the air was tainted with ash made us feel healthier and more safe. The only downside to the canisters is that it’s hard to tell when you run out. They’re literally light as air so you have to judge based off the pressure of the air stream. The rosemary aroma is initially pungent but slowly fades, and we made the mistake of thinking that less rosemary meant no more oxygen. Only after coming back to old canisters multiple times did we realize that the air pressure is the main indicator, allowing us to get many more days of use out of a single canister. One 10-liter canister could last you 5-7 days of intermittent use.

Features

10 liters of 95% pure oxygen

Organic rosemary aroma

Yoga Journal Reader Reviews

The THINK TANK oxygen boost is a good idea, especially during this time when masks limit our oxygen intake. However, I felt no effect after inhaling this product several times a day for several days. The instructions would benefit from some guidance in terms of frequency: how many inhalations at a time? How many times a day? Is there a maximum? The rosemary aroma was nice at the beginning, but I quickly became tired of it. A more neutral aroma would be better, perhaps, but not entirely neutral, or we would not know if there is oxygen there or not. In summary, I might continue using the oxygen boost during the pandemic, but after that, I see no reason since I felt no improvement in my cognitive performance. —Catarina H

I’ve always been a skeptic for ‘air in a can’, but was pleasantly surprised with how normal it was to use and it’s positive effects. I thought I would give Boost Oxygen a try to get rid of a splitting headache I couldn’t shake. The rosemary smell reminded me of baked bread and had a relaxing effect. While it didn’t completely get rid of my headache, it instantly felt like it took pressure out of my head space. I would definitely consider this in a small sample size to take backpacking at high altitudes or purchase for headaches or focus in the future. —Emily K.

I thought it was effective and easy to use! I loved the flavor and would use it every time I was heading out the door to train (run/lift/yoga) and prior to meetings. I would definitely recommend it to friends! —Alia S.