11 Tools for Channeling Your Creativity

Invoke the muse with these must-haves for creative projects.

Creativity can take many different forms. Whether you're looking to draw, write, move your body, or optimize your space to improve your thinking process, these tools have got you covered. Got writer's block? Try an inversion to change your perspective. Want to work with your hands? Build a tiny home garden that doesn't require any watering. The options are as limitless as your imagination.

1. FeetUp

FeetUp Trainer, $149, feetup.com

WHY WE LOVE IT

Levitate like a goddess with this inversion trainer that enables you to see from a different perspective—without pressure on your neck or spine.



2. MeraKalpa

Passion and Creativity Mala Kit, $69, merakalpamalas.com

WHY WE LOVE IT

Mala beads have been used for centuries to inspire mindfulness and reflection. Make your own—the process of assembling them is a meditation in and of itself.

3. The Awkward Storyteller

The Awkward Storyteller Party Game, $25, theawkwardstoryteller.com

WHY WE LOVE IT

Story cards set the stage, while friends influence the narrative through questions. Not even the storyteller knows what the next sentence will be, allowing imaginations to run wild. It’s improv at its finest.

4. Craft Crush

Mini Terrariums Kit, $20, annwilliamsgroup.com

WHY WE LOVE IT

Assemble the perfect home garden without the worry of watering. These cute felt succulents liven any space, and assembly makes for a gratifying, hands-on activity.

Vasili Octopus Paper Lantern

5. Vasili

Octopus Paper Lantern, €72, vasililights.com

WHY WE LOVE IT

Elegant and playful, this DIY paper lamp kit comes with everything you need to brighten your mood and adorn your room.

6. Kikkerland

Mini Doodle Kit, $14, kikkerland.com

WHY WE LOVE IT

Create on the fly with this passport-size coloring kit. Packed with color pencils, a sharpener, and 18 illustrations to zen out with, it encourages colorful moments on long commutes.

7. 365 Days of Art

Illustrated by Lorna Scobie, $21, amazon.com

WHY WE LOVE IT

This workbook and journal in one makes sticking to a creative ritual easy. Daily prompts stimulate the imagination and put artist’s block at bay.

KiwiCo Geometric Candles

8. KiwiCo

Geometric Candles, $25, kiwico.com

WHY WE LOVE IT

There’s something inherently calming about working by candlelight—especially if you’ve made your candles by hand. Simple to use, the wax molds take on vibrant colors from a box of crayons.

Karst Stone Paper Notebook

9. Karst Stone Paper

Softcover Notebook A5, $25, karststonepaper.com

WHY WE LOVE IT

Writing by hand is a therapeutic way to organize ideas and express your wildest thoughts and ambitions. But traditional notebooks fell countless trees. To remedy this, Karst creates paper made from recycled stone. The result? Pages that are waterproof, tear resistant, and completely tree-free.



10. Astrohaus

Freewrite, $599, getfreewrite.com

WHY WE LOVE IT

Craft the next Great American Novel with this modern take on a typewriter—designed to banish digital distractions and keep your focus on the work. It’s portable, chic, and automatically syncs with the Cloud, so your drafts will be safe and sound.

11. Ma Wovens

Ritual Rug, $188, ma-wovens.com

WHY WE LOVE IT

Roll out this handwoven hemp rug anywhere for an impromptu practice on its comfortable and grippy surface. By mixing practicality with artistry, it’s inspired us to take our yoga to new levels—and locales!

