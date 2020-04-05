How to Set Up the Perfect Home Practice Space

Tough times call for a steady practice. No matter your preferred yoga and meditation style, you can create a welcoming and calming space at home that inspires you to get to your mat. Here are some basics to get started.

Create a peaceful retreat at home with just a few essential items. iStock.com/tjasam

During this disorienting time, we all need our yoga practice more than ever. Luckily, with just a a few curated items, you can create a tranquil refuge at home so you can find peace every day. Be kind to yourself, and give yourself the gift of an inner retreat, especially when you can't go outside.

Manduka PRO

Luxury Mat

Yes, this classic, coveted mat is ultra plush and kinda heavy, but that makes it perfect for your stationary home practice. Sink into that Dolphin Pose or rest peacefully in Savasana, the 6-mm-thick Manduka PRO offers substantial joint protection and durability. In fact, it’s guaranteed to last a lifetime. $120

Heathyoga Yoga Blocks and Strap

Perfect Props

Blocks and a strap can help you experience the full expression of a pose, even if you lack mobility and flexibility. This set from Heathyoga made from EVA foam is affordable and easy to clean. $31.95

Mindful and Modern Velvet Meditation Cushion

Soft Sitting Spot

Love soft, sensuous fabrics? Make your practice space truly special with a luxurious, velvet meditation cushion that feels as beautiful as it looks. The Mindful and Modern Velvet Meditation Cushion is filled with buckwheat hulls that can shift beneath you for a custom feel. Plus, cover is removable for easy washing. $47.99

Gaiam Yoga Mat

Budget Mat

Trying to stretch that stimulus check? The 4 mm Gaiam yoga mat is non-slip, non-toxic and comes in a variety of fun prints. This basic non-latex mat is perfect for beginners. $31 - $45

Ajna Yoga Bolster

Deluxe Bolster

A bolster is a must if you truly want to release long-held tension during restorative poses. This super pretty faux suede bolster from Ajna Wellbeing is stuffed with dense recycled foam so it never loses it’s supportive shape. Cover is removable for easy cleaning. $67.99

Exclusivo Mezcla Luxury Reversible 100% Cotton Throw

Boho Blanket

Cozy up under this bright, inviting cotton blanket on chilly mornings or during a long, lavish Savasana. It’s reversible for style versatility and can be folded to assist you during challenging poses as well. $24.99

The Body Source Himalayan Salt Lamp

Mood Lighting

Set a meditative mood with a natural salt lamp that emits a warm, rosy glow. Proponents claim these lamps can purify the air of allergens and balance electromagnetic radiation. We’re not sure, but they definitely are pretty. Bonus: this one has a dimmer switch so you can create your ideal ambience. $21.99 - $32.99 (depending on size)

Hand-Carved Altar

You don’t need to a fancy altar, but this adaptable beauty can actually fold down to be stored flat during your next party or when future guests finally use that spare room. Handmade and hand painted in Nepal, each piece is one-of-a-kind. $199

My Lumina Sage Lavender Soy Candle

Scented Candle

Give your practice the boost of aromatherapy with this fragrant white sage lavender soy candle that can “purify the surrounding energy.” $15.99

Dancing Bear Deluxe Healing Crystals

Crystal Set

Decorate your altar with this collection of crystals selected to balance all seven chakras. Plus, a bonus selenite wand will charge and cleanse your space or other crystals. $19.95

Bluetooth Speaker

Bring soothing sounds to your practice space with a rechargeable, waterproof Bluetooth speaker. Circular design delivers 360-degree sound and battery lasts 12 hours. $30.59

