Why Ricotta Toast Is the New Avocado Toast
Refresh your daily routine with a new breakfast idea that makes a delicious, nourishing snack as well.
Cheese for breakfast? Why the heck not? We’re in a pandemic after all. But, here’s the thing: creamy and delicious ricotta cheese is actually good for you. With only 45 calories per serving, 3 grams of fat, and 2 grams of protein, BelGioioso Ricotta con Latte® is a satisfying way to start the day, especially for those who follow a low-carb, keto, or vegetarian diet. Plus, BelGioioso Ricotta con Latte® is handcrafted in Wisconsin using fresh, local, non-rBST milk and whey with absolutely no preservatives.
Avocado toast is so 2019.
Be a trendsetter in 3 simple steps:
- Toast your favorite whole-wheat, sprouted, or even gluten-free bread
- Slather with fresh BelGioioso Ricotta con Latte®
- Get creative with custom toppings
Get started with these ideas:
- Portable Pancake: Ricotta with sliced banana, chopped pecans, drizzled with maple syrup
- Italian Sunrise: Ricotta with pesto and heirloom tomatoes
- Berry #Blessed: Ricotta with fresh sliced berries and basil
- Fresh & Fruity: Ricotta with sliced pears (or apples), walnuts, drizzled with honey
- Double Hitter: Ricotta avocado slices, tomato and a fried egg
Find BelGioioso Ricotta con Latte® in the Deli Specialty Cheese case.