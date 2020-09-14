Find Your “Soul Mat” and Find Connection with the Worldwide Yoga Community

When you’re asked to stay six feet a part, it’s even more important to reach out to others. One yoga company is bridging the gap by initiating conversations between new friends virtually.

Can an new yoga mat help you make new friends?

It’s no secret. Life with social distancing can be lonely. And the yoga community has been deeply affected by Covid-19. Many studios have limited classes, moved offerings entirely online, or closed completely. However, one yoga company based in Rhode Island is trying to bring yoga practitioners together in this “new normal,” thanks to an innovative idea: paired yoga mats.

So, can a new mat help you make new friends?

Meet Your Match

Inspired by the Yin and Yang, the Soul Mat by 2nd Wind Health & Wellness combines all the cutting-edge technology and sustainability of the company’s classic sticky yoga mat with a limited edition design and heartfelt message of unity during these difficult times. Each one of these black and gold or white and gold luxury mats—featuring a stunning image of the Hindu deity Ganesha—is matched with its opposite.

Here’s how it works. Each white mat has a unique code and it’s paired with the same unique code as its twin black mat. To find your “soul mat,” you hashtag a photo of your mat with #2ndwindsoulmat and the #(your unique code), creating a private channel for communication with your match via Instagram. Bonus: once you and your partner both connect on Instagram, you’ll both be entered to win the next soul mat.

Already have a soul mate? You can also purchase a matched pair for a long-distance loved one. These beautiful mats make inspired gifts for couples, siblings, best friends, and more, to help you feel more connected both on the mat and off.

Additionally, 10% of the sale of each Soul Mat will be donated to a Little Angels Service Dogs, a non-profit that trains service dogs and emotional support animals for both children and adults in need.

Both the white and black Soul Mats have a production run of just 1000 each, so they are selling out fast.

2nd Wind Health & Wellness Founder Vince Brown adjusts a student on a Soul Mat.

A Company Founded on Community

2nd Wind Health & Wellness founder, Vince Brown, an Air Force veteran, turned to yoga, at his mother’s encouragement, to help heal a broken arm. He never expected yoga to both heal his injury and introduce him to such a healing community of warm, compassionate people.

Yoga can be a solitary experience and a way to find stillness in yourself, but, according to Vince, sometimes you don’t want to practice alone. “Sometimes you want to remember those positive connections with others,” he said. “That’s just who we are as humans.”

Vince launched his company in 2016, when he couldn’t find a mat he loved. Today, 2 Wind offers three different types of mats along with the Soul Mat: a sticky mat, a cork mat, and a towel-infused mat. All mats are created with 100% natural, sustainable materials. The company focuses on producing limited production runs of all products, so that they’re always putting out beautiful new designs.

About 2nd Wind Health & Wellness

We want you to feel inspired every time you unroll your 2nd Wind mat! Each individual mat is carefully designed and crafted with a specific function and user type in mind. We meticulously choose and use only high quality materials without any toxic glues or harmful dyes, and take much pride in making sure our products are sustainable, eco-friendly and biodegradable. Our planet is beautiful, and as yogis, adventurers and athletes, we can all do our bit to keep it so. The same amount of attention also goes into the designs on the mat. Amongst the intricate designs, there is always a meaning behind it, which you can find on the product description.

For more info, visit 2ndwindhealth.com or @2ndwindhealth on social.