The Best Budget Yoga Pants for $30 or Less

Getting a new pair of yoga pants doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Here, a list of leggings that we either tested ourselves or saw had glowing reviews. At $30 or less, you can stress less about finding yoga pants that you can practice, work, and live in.

1. ColorfulKoala - 28” High Waisted Pattern Leggings

Stand out from the crowd with the vibrant patterns on ColorfulKoala leggings. Navy Flowers, Cyan Leopard, and Rock Stratum are only a handful of the 26 designs to choose from in their 28” High Waisted Pattern Leggings line. The soft compression in the leggings provides a flattering look without bunching up, making them great activewear or loungewear, and a fabulous piece in any stylish outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

$30, colorfulkoala.com

2. Baleaf - Non-See-Through High Rise Leggings with Hidden Drawstring

Get the comfort and ease of a sweatpant in your yoga pants. The stretchy blend of polyester and spandex gently grips your legs, but the drawstring, side pockets, and hidden waistband pocket provide enough functionality to make these more than fitness pants.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

$26, baleaf.com

See also The Best Budget Tops for Yoga

3. CRZ Yoga - Naked Feeling Mesh Tight with Zip Pockets 25"

Go deeper into your favorite poses with this highly-elastic pant. The Naked Feeling series is lightweight and thin yet squat-proof (meaning, nobody can see through your pants when you're in a position that stretches the fabric across your bum), and the mesh streaks on both calves provide a little more breathability to the pant—making class a little less sweaty when you’re holding Utkatasana (Chair Pose) for much longer than you’d like to be.

$26, crzyoga.com

4. Auu - High Waisted Yoga Leggings

For true budget leggings, you can’t go wrong with this sub-$20 pair. With 20 different colors to choose from and a glowing reviews, this Amazon seller makes pants for the no-fuss yogi. These leggings are also moisture wicking, making them great for physically-demanding yoga classes.

$15, amazon.com

We independently source all of the products that we feature on yogajournal.com. If you buy from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work.