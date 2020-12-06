The Best Ways to Use Rosehip Oil

Here's how to utilize rosehip oil to get the most benefits out of this extract.

Rosehip oil is a highly versatile extract derived from pressing the fruit and seeds of the rose plant. With uses ranging from skincare to boosting the immune system, we explain all the different ways that rosehip oil can help your body and how to apply it.

Hydrate Sensitive Skin

Rosehip oil is naturally rich in antioxidants, essential fatty acids, and vitamins A and C—all of which are excellent for hydration. The linoleic, linolenic, palmitic, and other essential fatty acids contained within rosehip oil strengthen the cell walls and stabilize the cell membranes, keeping water in. When you place a few drops of rosehip oil on your hand and rub it into target areas, over time, the result is naturally plump, smooth, and glowing skin.

Freshen Up the Face

The antioxidants in rosehip oil shine when it comes to treating acne, dark circles under the eyes, and fine lines and wrinkles from aging. It contains vitamins A, C, and E, which are powerful antioxidants that can penetrate the skin to reduce redness and inflammation. The vitamins fend off damage from free radicals and sun exposure while balancing the production of oils on your face. To apply, simply rub in a few drops on target areas.

Boost Your Immune System

Hydration isn't the only benefit to having stronger cell membranes. The polyunsaturated essential fatty acids like linoleic acid in rosehip oil prevent the breakdown of cell membranes, keeping bacteria out. Plus, the vitamin C helps encourage the production of white blood cells which protect the body from infection. Rosehip oil absorbs quickly into the skin, so any application of it will provide the immune-boosting benefits.

Heal Your Hair

Rosehip oil acts as a natural conditioner for hair and the essential fatty acids and antioxidants within it can heal hair follicles, moisturize hair, nourish thinning hair, and even help with hair loss. It's non-greasy and treats dandruff, comforting dry scalps. To apply, squirt a pipette directly into your hair or palm and rub it in gently.

Enhance Relaxation

Beyond all of the health benefits to rosehip oil, it's no secret that it smells good, too. Adding a few drops into your bathwater or essential oil diffuser can add a pleasant aroma to your space, helping you to unwind after a stressful day.

