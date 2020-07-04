The Best Yoga Gear for Practicing Outside
Tired of looking at the same wall during your at-home practice? Bring your yoga session outside for some much-needed, but still socially distant relief. With chirping birds and cooling summer breezes guiding you through your sequence, you can create your own outdoor yoga oasis in your backyard or local park or open space.
Best Outdoor Yoga Mat
Responsibly produced with sustainable products, this mat is made for those who are on-the-go. Its ultra grip will keep you grounded and supported throughout your practice, whether you choose to practice on sand, grass, or pavement.
Best Outdoor Water Bottle
As temperatures continue to rise, staying hydrated is more important than ever. With double wall insulation, this water bottle will stay cold for up to 24 hours. If you prefer to stay warm with tea or hot lemon water, the bottle doubles as a portable mug, keeping your morning beverage hot for up to 12 hours.
Best Wireless Earbuds
These wireless earbuds are designed for high-performance activities, making them perfect for tuning out the outside world and tuning into your online practice. With up to 12 hours of battery life, these sweat and water resistant earbuds will last through multiple yoga sessions.
Best Sunscreen
Oil-free and water resistant, this sunscreen will moisturize and protect your skin from harmful rays. The company’s commitment to cruelty-free products ensures that all products are reef friendly. A win for the environment and your skin!
Best Visor Hat
This hat was designed with functionality in mind, making it the perfect choice for a sunny outdoor practice. Made with a breathable and lightweight fabric, it will keep you protected from the sun without getting in the way of your sequence. Even better, its headband is actually a sweatband, designed to keep sweat out of your eyes and your face.
Best Yoga Towel
This moisture-wicking towel is the ideal addition to your sweat-inducing yoga session. Washable and quick-drying, cleaning your towel has never been easier. Made with 100% polyester microfiber, this towel is designed to last through hundreds of practices.
Best Bug Spray
A natural DEET-free insect repellent made with simple ingredients, this bug spray is perfect for combating pesky gnats and mosquitoes. Made by a women-owned family business in Iowa, this bug spray ensures that you’re not spraying toxic or harmful chemicals onto your skin.
Best Outdoor Yoga Mat Cleaner
Non-toxic and eco-friendly, this mat cleaner will leave your yoga mat and props clean from the dirt accumulated throughout your outdoor practice. Its fresh lavender scent, made from organic lavender essential oil, has aromatherapeutic properties, ensuring that you conclude your session in a relaxed state.
Best Sunglasses
The special grip coating on these sunglasses ensures that you don’t have to worry about them falling off as you move through a sequence. Polarized with a protective lens, these glasses guarantee that the sun doesn’t get in the way of your practice.
Best Yoga Bag
Designed to fit all of your yoga gear, this large yoga bag is perfect for a trip to the park for an outdoor practice. With the ability to fit up to two yoga mats, in addition to blocks, towels, and water bottles, this bag ensures that you can stay equipped for a practice, no matter where you go.
Best Outdoor Yoga Block
This lightweight and durable yoga block makes traveling with props easier than ever. Made with a nonslip surface and beveled edges, this yoga block will keep you grounded and supported throughout your practice.
Best Outdoor Yoga Blanket
Made from 100% organic cotton, this versatile blanket can be used as a yoga blanket, a picnic blanket and a beach blanket. Specifically designed to provide an underlayer of relaxation during Savasana, this blanket will make your mat feel soft and luxurious, even on the hardest of surfaces.