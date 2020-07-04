The Best Yoga Gear for Practicing Outside

With long and sunny days ahead, equip yourself for a relaxing outdoor practice, whether you choose to hit the beach or venture out into your yard.

Tired of looking at the same wall during your at-home practice? Bring your yoga session outside for some much-needed, but still socially distant relief. With chirping birds and cooling summer breezes guiding you through your sequence, you can create your own outdoor yoga oasis in your backyard or local park or open space.

B YOGA Traveller 2mm B Mat

Best Outdoor Yoga Mat

Responsibly produced with sustainable products, this mat is made for those who are on-the-go. Its ultra grip will keep you grounded and supported throughout your practice, whether you choose to practice on sand, grass, or pavement.

Shop here

Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle

Best Outdoor Water Bottle

As temperatures continue to rise, staying hydrated is more important than ever. With double wall insulation, this water bottle will stay cold for up to 24 hours. If you prefer to stay warm with tea or hot lemon water, the bottle doubles as a portable mug, keeping your morning beverage hot for up to 12 hours.

Shop here

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones

Best Wireless Earbuds

These wireless earbuds are designed for high-performance activities, making them perfect for tuning out the outside world and tuning into your online practice. With up to 12 hours of battery life, these sweat and water resistant earbuds will last through multiple yoga sessions.

Shop here

Sun Bum Original Sunscreen Spray

Best Sunscreen

Oil-free and water resistant, this sunscreen will moisturize and protect your skin from harmful rays. The company’s commitment to cruelty-free products ensures that all products are reef friendly. A win for the environment and your skin!

Shop here

Gaiam Running Hat for Women & Men

Best Visor Hat

This hat was designed with functionality in mind, making it the perfect choice for a sunny outdoor practice. Made with a breathable and lightweight fabric, it will keep you protected from the sun without getting in the way of your sequence. Even better, its headband is actually a sweatband, designed to keep sweat out of your eyes and your face.

Shop here

SUMI ECO ECO-FRIENDLY The Perfect Yoga Hand Towel 2SE

Best Yoga Towel

This moisture-wicking towel is the ideal addition to your sweat-inducing yoga session. Washable and quick-drying, cleaning your towel has never been easier. Made with 100% polyester microfiber, this towel is designed to last through hundreds of practices.

Shop here

Bug Soother Spray

Best Bug Spray

A natural DEET-free insect repellent made with simple ingredients, this bug spray is perfect for combating pesky gnats and mosquitoes. Made by a women-owned family business in Iowa, this bug spray ensures that you’re not spraying toxic or harmful chemicals onto your skin.

Shop here

ASUTRA Natural & Organic Yoga Mat Cleaner (Peaceful Lavender Aroma)

Best Outdoor Yoga Mat Cleaner

Non-toxic and eco-friendly, this mat cleaner will leave your yoga mat and props clean from the dirt accumulated throughout your outdoor practice. Its fresh lavender scent, made from organic lavender essential oil, has aromatherapeutic properties, ensuring that you conclude your session in a relaxed state.

Shop here

goodr OG Sunglasses

Best Sunglasses

The special grip coating on these sunglasses ensures that you don’t have to worry about them falling off as you move through a sequence. Polarized with a protective lens, these glasses guarantee that the sun doesn’t get in the way of your practice.

Shop here

Uhawi Yoga Mat Bag

Best Yoga Bag

Designed to fit all of your yoga gear, this large yoga bag is perfect for a trip to the park for an outdoor practice. With the ability to fit up to two yoga mats, in addition to blocks, towels, and water bottles, this bag ensures that you can stay equipped for a practice, no matter where you go.

Shop here

Gaiam Yoga Block

Best Outdoor Yoga Block

This lightweight and durable yoga block makes traveling with props easier than ever. Made with a nonslip surface and beveled edges, this yoga block will keep you grounded and supported throughout your practice.

Shop here

Lotuscrafts Yoga Blanket Cotton Savasana

Best Outdoor Yoga Blanket

Made from 100% organic cotton, this versatile blanket can be used as a yoga blanket, a picnic blanket and a beach blanket. Specifically designed to provide an underlayer of relaxation during Savasana, this blanket will make your mat feel soft and luxurious, even on the hardest of surfaces.

Shop here