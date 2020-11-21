Music Icon Tina Turner Stays Grounded While She Keeps on Rollin’
The singer-songwriter shares what keeps her feeling grounded and centered amidst her busy life.
Even after six decades in the spotlight, Tina Turner has no plans to slow down. Next on the legendary singer-songwriter’s agenda: the release of her third book, Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good, out December 1. The inspirational handbook draws from Turner’s own resilient journey and the invaluable lessons she’s learned from Buddhism. Here, Turner and her longtime friend and yoga instructor, Regula Curti, share what keeps the performer feeling rooted on the daily.
