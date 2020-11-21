BRIAN LANKER

Even after six decades in the spotlight, Tina Turner has no plans to slow down. Next on the legendary singer-songwriter’s agenda: the release of her third book, Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good, out December 1. The inspirational handbook draws from Turner’s own resilient journey and the invaluable lessons she’s learned from Buddhism. Here, Turner and her longtime friend and yoga instructor, Regula Curti, share what keeps the performer feeling rooted on the daily.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Imagine Project by Herbie Hancock “This soothing collection, which is great music to unwind with, features Chaka Khan, Pink, Juanes, and John Legend together with artists from across Africa, Europe, and India, highlighting the theme of peace.” Get it now. 1 / 5

We independently source all of the products that we feature on yogajournal.com. If you buy from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work.