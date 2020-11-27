Relax And Unwind With This Tranquil Tea Ritual

Invigorate your senses with this soothing tea ceremony.
The health benefits in a cup of tea can stretch well beyond the ingredients in the brew: Taking time to boil the water, inhale the aromas wafting up from the steeping leaves, and feel the warmth of the cup in your hands before you take your first sip encourages you to slow down, stay present, and appreciate all the ways your senses can be engaged.

Here, find everything that you'll need to get your tea ritual started. There's different types of teas, tools for mixing up matcha, and some honey to add a bit of sweetness to the time that you're dedicating toward yourself.

Raw honey is unpasteurized and unfiltered, meaning you're getting a sweetener as it exists in the beehive, loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Raw honey is unpasteurized and unfiltered, meaning you’re getting a sweetener as it exists in the beehive, loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

