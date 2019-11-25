Twyla's Favorite Things

Twyla Tharp THE WASHINGTON POST/GETTY IMAGES

At 78, famed dancer Twyla Tharp has no plans for slowing down. Her fourth book, Keep it Moving: Lessons For the Rest of Your Life, hit stores October 29, 2019 and the spirited septuagenarian credits her exercise and meditation regimen (read: plenty of yoga) with keeping her body and mind sharp. Here, the acclaimed creator—who has choreographed more than 160 works, including ballets, Broadway shows, and figure skating routines—shares a few of her favorite items for a life well-lived.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Skin Care Must

Normalife Skinline

Normalife Skinline by Norma Kamali. “The Smooth Exfoliating Cleanser is really good for yoga practitioners, because we all have Downward Dog feet!”

Music

Hudson River Wind Meditations by Lou Reed

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Lou Reed’s Hudson River Wind Meditations. “It's one of the last things Reed recorded. He was very into meditation. I think this is an epic approach to accompaniment for meditation because it’s a long collection, but very focused, and will pull your attention right to your core."

Cause

Dr. Theodore A. Atlas Foundation. “In my new book, I recall a trainer I had in the ’80s—a boxing coach supreme named Teddy Atlas, whose father, Theodore, was a physician who provided free medical care to those who could not afford it. Teddy founded the Dr. Theodore A. Atlas Foundation in his father’s name to provide support to people and organizations in need, offering everything from Thanksgiving turkeys to college scholarships.”

Book

Ashtanga Yoga: The Practice Manual by David Swenson

Ashtanga Yoga: The Practice Manual by David Swenson. “It’s calming and soothing to do these practices at home or in class. I myself practice a fluid form of yoga, but David’s book will keep you on the straight and narrow.”