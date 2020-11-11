Product Review: Vejo Blender

Health 360 - Product reviews from every angle

Health 360 gives consumers the best available product information all in one place, through independent editorial and reader reviews, and verified consumer ratings. Brands pay a fee to be included in the Health 360 program but have no influence over the reviews or scores we publish. When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.

Price: $130

Yoga Journal Review

Meet the world’s first pod-based blender, the Vejo. When we first heard of this new gadget, our testers were a little wary of the “pod-based” aspect, eliciting visions of mounding landfills, but our minds were put at ease when we learned the Vejo pods are actually made of corn, making them 100 percent biodegradable, BPA-free, and soon to be water soluble. Our interest was piqued.

So, how does Vejo work? This lightweight, handheld blender is all about convenience and nutrition. Whether your focus is getting an instant juice, smoothie, protein boost, or hit of caffeine on the go, simply pack your water-filled blender and pod of choice and when you’re ready to drink, remove the lid, drop in your pod, twist on the cap for a quick blend, and sip with ease.

We tested the Vejo from home, where most of us are these days, but we still reaped the benefits of not having to buy (or waste) produce, not to mention the cleaning, chopping, and tedious clean-up of regular juicing or smoothie prep. But if you’re more of a post-yoga class juice and smoothie consumer, pre-made convenience is often pricey and packaged in wasteful single-use materials. Whether your reasons are convenience- or eco-driven, there’s no denying this nifty little gadget solves a few of our modern-day problems.

The Vejo Starter Kit comes with your handheld blender, a USB-C charger and an 8-pack of pods with flavor combinations ranging from Clean Greens, Banana Almond, Pina Greens, and Tart Berry. Just take a spin through the Vejo app (we’ll get to that in a minute) or their website to shop the broad selection of pod options ranging from protein shakes, coffee, matcha, sleep-inducing tea, immunity boosters, collagen, pre-workout, post-workout, and even stress support. There’s an instant bevvy for all your daily needs, and our testers agree, they are delicious. Each pod’s contents is a mash-up of freeze-dried whole foods, superfood boosts, vitamins, minerals, and in some cases, adaptogens (herbs that adapt to physical, emotional and environmental stress, then work to normalize and balance the body), with health benefits listed by ingredient online and in the app.

There’s much to be said about this tool’s bright pop of color, clean, pleasing design and matte velvety finish, plus it’s intuitive to use. Simply plug in its USB-C charger base and place the bottle cap over it to charge. A full battery will get you 30 blends, a month’s worth of daily juices with a single charge. It’s quiet too, similar to your smartphone on vibrate mode. And cleanup is easy with the bottle cleaner included in the starter kit (as you may have already guessed, this tool is not dishwasher safe). Sync your Vejo up to the Vejo app to track consumption, monitor battery life, auto-order pods, add drink-time reminders and more.

Yoga Journal Reader Review

Drinking a morning smoothie is one of my favorite ways to sneak vitamins and nutrients into my day, but I stopped making them because I found myself throwing out produce that went bad before I could use it. With the Vejo pods and blender, I get the same nutritional punch without the waste. I like to drink a Pina Greens or Clean Greens first thing in the morning, so I know that even if I don't eat entirely healthy the rest of the day I'm already off to a good nutritional start. Plus the clean up is way easier than washing my standard-sized blender, since it comes with a sponge-stick that gets to the bottom of the blender with ease. I'm looking forward to trying some of the other pods and have already ordered the Whey Mocha and Collagen Glow flavors. - Lynn M.

I have two small kids and have to sneak in quick workouts around naps, which doesn't leave much time to make a healthy snack afterwards. I toss one of these pods in my blender (I LOVE the Banana Almond blend!) with some oat milk or water and in 30 seconds have a delicious, nutrient-packed shake that keeps me full until dinner. I've read that tart cherry helps you sleep better, so I also like to sip the Tart Berry blend after getting the kids to bed. It feels like more of a treat than a glass of wine (really!), and it helps me sleep more soundly. - Lauren S.