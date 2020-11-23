Holiday Edition
#WhatsInMyYogaBag Gift Guide
Give the Gift of Full Mind-Body Support! 

This holiday season, we've partnered with expert lifestyle and wellness brands to help share health and happiness with your friends and loved ones. 

The SoulCycle at-home bike, powered by Variis

This holiday season, tap it back with iconic instructors and embrace the energy of the pack with the SoulCycle at-home bike.

Experience the sweet side of Apple Cider Vinegar now in a delicious tasting gummy.

Whether it be through glowing skin, boosted metabolism, or reduced digestive and inflammation issues, Nutratrek products offer transformational nutrition benefits using natural high quality ingredients. Give the gift of health to help your loved ones step into the highest version of themselves.

PLUS get 15% off all products with code YJNUTRA15 

Cozy Up with a Cup! 

Teatis Tea

Teatis Tea is the first tea company that combines Arame with popular superfood flavors matcha and turmeric to maximize health benefits. They successfully extracted nutrients from the seaweed so that you don’t taste or smell it. Sip and enjoy all the good stuff it has to offer.

How to Deal with Holiday, Gift-Giving Resentments

