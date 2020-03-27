Building a Home Yoga Practice? Some of our Favorite Yoga Mats are on Sale.

Grab a new mat with these deals on THE essential yoga prop and get inspired to start a new yoga routine.

Home yoga practices are having a moment. Whether you’re new to yoga or an experienced practitioner, a much-loved mat can help motivate you to log in to your favorite teacher's new Facebook Live offering or your tried-and-true class subscription service.

Right now you can find some of our favorite, eco-friendly mats at up to 34 percent off at amazon.com.

Gaiam's Mat Performance TPE Exercise & Fitness Mat ($35.99) is designed with a no-slip surface that makes it great for yoga, pilates, or any type of floor workout. And at 6mm thick, it provides comfortable padding for sensitive knees and wrists. TPE is a non-toxic, recyclable, and biodegradable alternative to PVC.

Repose Eco-Friendly Yoga Mat, ($64.99) is a responsibly sourced cork and natural rubber mat that is perfect for all of your fitness needs. Its non-slip surface is excellent for hot yoga, sweaty vinyasa flows, and Pilates, plus cork mats are naturally anti-bacterial.

Manduka's eKOlite Yoga Mat ($65.99) is a highly durable non-toxic mat made from ethically sourced biodegradable natural tree rubber. Being only 4mm thick and coming in at 5 lbs, this mat is super portable—think of it as motivation for when everybody is able to take classes at yoga studios again.

The PRO Yoga Mat ($109.13) is a staple in the yoga community. Its 6mm thick padding will keep your knees comfortable in poses like Low Lunge (Anjaneyasana), and its closed-cell surface keeps moisture (and bacteria) out. Plus, the mat is made from emissions-free manufacturing.

For the yogi who's just getting started on their home practice adventure, the Begin Yoga Mat ($36.86) is the perfect companion for that journey. It offers an alignment stripe to help with body positioning and a grippy texture so you can really push into your poses. And, of course, it comes from eco-friendly manufacturing which should put your climate-conscious mind at ease.

