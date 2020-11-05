3 Facial Exercises to Combat Stress and Fatigue
When I’m feeling stressed and overwhelmed, I have a tendency to wear my feelings on my face. I scrunch up my face when I’m upset, and often clench my jaw due to stress, which can lead to cystic acne breakouts. If you have a tendency to hold tension in your face, try these three facial exercises that can be done anytime, anywhere.
BONUS TIPS: Meditate! Go out in nature. Paint! Find things that bring you joy and prioritize creating peace in your life. Strive to be present, not perfect. If you’re in search of a relaxing evening skin care routine and meditative practice, check out my 20-minute meditation and skin care routine here.
