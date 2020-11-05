3 Facial Exercises to Combat Stress and Fatigue

Muscles in our face can hold tension like muscles anywhere else in your body. Relax and rejuvenate your face with these three exercises that release strain and calm the mind.
Author:
Publish date:

When I’m feeling stressed and overwhelmed, I have a tendency to wear my feelings on my face. I scrunch up my face when I’m upset, and often clench my jaw due to stress, which can lead to cystic acne breakouts. If you have a tendency to hold tension in your face, try these three facial exercises that can be done anytime, anywhere. 

See also Create a Practice to Uplift Your Spirit, Inspire Creativity, and Calm Your Nervous System

Place your index and middle finger on top of each eyebrow, putting pressure on your eyebrows. Close and open eyes to create resistance. Repeat 10 times.

Eyebrows

Place your index and middle finger on top of each eyebrow, putting pressure on your eyebrows. Close and open eyes to create resistance. Repeat 10 times.

1 / 4

BONUS TIPS: Meditate! Go out in nature. Paint! Find things that bring you joy and prioritize creating peace in your life. Strive to be present, not perfect. If you’re in search of a relaxing evening skin care routine and meditative practice, check out my 20-minute meditation and skin care routine here. 

This year, Yoga Journal's annual ambassador road trip—the Live Be Yoga Tour—is going virtual. We are calling it The Decompression. Recently, we’ve all been asked to journey inward, to take moments of pause and stillness, and to slow down, rest, and prioritize the things we value. Follow the Live Be Yoga 2020 series here, stay connected with us at @livebeyoga on social, and join the movement to find beauty in stillness.

Tags
terms:
Livebeyoga2020

Related

cameron-herbs

3 Herbs for Mental Clarity and Focus

GRATITUDE-5Resize

Create a Practice to Uplift Your Spirit, Inspire Creativity, and Calm Your Nervous System

featured-image

Try This Nourishing Sequence the Next Time You’re Feeling Bloated

Thumb Image 20099

Dealing With Soreness and Fatigue

Alternatingpistonpose

Warm Up for Your Workout with this Sequence

Hands and legs in meditation

How to Meditate Even If You Struggle to Sit Still

Dharanamedtation2

Exploring Dharana: The Sixth Limb of Yoga

DSC02320-(1)

9 Essentials Oils to Use for a Relaxing Full-Body Experience