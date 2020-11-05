3 Facial Exercises to Combat Stress and Fatigue

Muscles in our face can hold tension like muscles anywhere else in your body. Relax and rejuvenate your face with these three exercises that release strain and calm the mind.

When I’m feeling stressed and overwhelmed, I have a tendency to wear my feelings on my face. I scrunch up my face when I’m upset, and often clench my jaw due to stress, which can lead to cystic acne breakouts. If you have a tendency to hold tension in your face, try these three facial exercises that can be done anytime, anywhere.

Eyebrows Place your index and middle finger on top of each eyebrow, putting pressure on your eyebrows. Close and open eyes to create resistance. Repeat 10 times. 1 / 4

BONUS TIPS: Meditate! Go out in nature. Paint! Find things that bring you joy and prioritize creating peace in your life. Strive to be present, not perfect. If you’re in search of a relaxing evening skin care routine and meditative practice, check out my 20-minute meditation and skin care routine here.

