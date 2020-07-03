A Short Sequence to Find Steadiness and Comfort in Yourself

Need a quick tune-up? Try this short sequence to find comfort and stability in your body, whenever you feel ungrounded or uncertain.

Pigeon Pose (Eka Pada Rajakapotasana) Start in High Plank pose. Bring your right ankle to your left wrist and right knee to your right wrist and lower the front leg down to the mat with the foot flexed. You can tuck the left toes behind you to adjust the back leg and hips and then rest the top of the back foot down and come up onto your fingertips beside your hips to square the hips forward and open the chest. Inhale. As you exhale, slowly begin to bow forward, walking down onto the forearms—eventually rest your forehead on the ground, if that’s available to you. The more parallel to the top of the mat the front shin is, the more intense the stretch will be in the hips. To ease the intensity of the stretch, place your front legat more of an angle with the right foot closer to the left hip. Repeat on the opposite side. 1 / 7

