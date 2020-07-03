A Short Sequence to Find Steadiness and Comfort in Yourself
This Brazilian-Jiu-Jitsu-inspired sequence from Yoga Journal's Live Be Yoga Tour Ambassador Cameron Allen will help you find calm during these unpredictable times.
Need a quick tune-up? Try this short sequence to find comfort and stability in your body, whenever you feel ungrounded or uncertain.
