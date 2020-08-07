A Sequence to Create and Hold Space

As we continue with social distancing to protect ourselves and others during a pandemic, we have become more aware with this idea of “taking up space” in the world. This sequence is designed to help you safely inhabit both internal and external space.

How does your physical body feel in the space you are in at the present moment? Do you feel as if you can truly take up space where you are in this current moment?

Taking up space has become a popular topic in the last few months. Whether it’s because of social distancing measures or an increased focus on including more voices from the BIPOC community in the national conversation, taking up space looks radically different than before. I’ve been practicing this breath-focused sequence in order to center and prepare myself before I hold space out in the world. Before and during each pose, take a deep inhale and exhale to find more spaciousness within and without.

Side Body Pose Sit in easy pose and take a moment to root down in your sit bones. Take the left arm out to the side. Walk your fingers away and bring weight into it. Begin to open the right side of the body with a deep inhale and exhale. Breathe in and lift the right arm up towards the sky, reaching out of the side body, through the arm and exhale as it goes over the head, being sure to be stable in your seat. Breath deep for 30 seconds. Switch sides and repeat. 1 / 11

