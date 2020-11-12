Combat the Effects of Excessive Sitting at the Computer with this Sequence

Feeling zapped from excessive sitting, social scrolling, and information overload? Try this sequence to activate an open heart in order to create spaciousness throughout your body and being.

This Kundalini Yoga-inspired sequence will help open and expand the energy of your heart center to fight fatigue, stress, and move old, stuck energy. An invigorating pranayama called Breath of Fire is used throughout the sequence. If you have the time, end with a long, restorative Savasana to reboot your body and circulate new energy.

See also A Sequence to Create and Hold Space

Heart Center Opener Sit in easy pose and lift both arms up at a 60-degree angle, keeping the elbows and wrist as straight as possible. In this posture, begin the breath of fire for 1 minute (inhale and exhale rapidly through the nose). Then inhale, hold the breath while pumping the stomach in and out 16 times, then exhale. Continue this for 2 to 3 minutes. 1 / 11

This year, Yoga Journal's annual ambassador road trip—the Live Be Yoga Tour—is going virtual. We are calling it The Decompression. Recently, we’ve all been asked to journey inward, to take moments of pause and stillness, and to slow down, rest, and prioritize the things we value. Follow the Live Be Yoga 2020 series here, stay connected with us at @livebeyoga on social, and join the movement to find beauty in stillness.