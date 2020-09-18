Create a Practice to Uplift Your Spirit, Inspire Creativity, and Calm Your Nervous System

Before I met my life coach and current roommate Dayana Mendoza—just days before quarantine hit here in the Bay Area—I was overwhelmed with the frenzy of life and work. A spiritual teacher with a background in plant medicine wisdom, indigenous Columbian spirituality, and meditation, Dayana has invited me to begin each morning in mindful movement, meditation and grounding exercises to promote balance, calm, and creativity throughout my day.

Set Intentions First, we begin in a silent meditation to set our intentions for the practice and the day. I use this time to concentrate on my “mantra of the day,” a phrase that I will return to so I can return to my practice (and intention) whenever I need to. Some of my mantras are: Be here now, I surrender the the unfolding of what is, and I am everything that I’ve always needed. 1 / 6

If you would like to tap in with Dayana, watch this meditation video for a quick morning practice to uplift your day and inspire creativity while calming the nervous system.

