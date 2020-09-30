Try This Nourishing Sequence the Next Time You’re Feeling Bloated

Feeling sluggish in the mind and body? This short practice can help you “digest” both feelings and food.

If you’re having digestion issues, give your gut some love. Often referred to as the second brain, your gut is one of the places in your body where you integrate information. This sequence allows you to be present and integrate undigested experiences, emotions, and food.

Child's Pose (Balasana) Child's Pose allows us to surrender to feeling calm, contained, and held. When you allow this pose to bring comfort, your ability to digest experiences and food will come with more ease. Come to all fours, hip slightly wider than hip width apart. Take a moment to breathe deep into your stomach. Fold forward from your hips until your upper body rests comfortably onto the backs of your thighs. Bring your arms behind you and rest your hands on your feet or on the floor with the palms up. Breath deeply. Stay in this pose for 30 seconds to 3 minutes. 1 / 7

