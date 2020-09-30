Try This Nourishing Sequence the Next Time You’re Feeling Bloated
If you’re having digestion issues, give your gut some love. Often referred to as the second brain, your gut is one of the places in your body where you integrate information. This sequence allows you to be present and integrate undigested experiences, emotions, and food.
See also How to Remain Steady in Crisis and Conflict
Monica Cadena is one of Yoga Journal's Live Be Yoga Tour Ambassadors. This year, the Live Be Yoga Tour—our annual roadtrip—is going virtual. We are calling it The Decompression. Recently, we’ve all been asked to journey inward, to take moments of pause and stillness, and to slow down, rest, and prioritize the things we value. Follow the Live Be Yoga 2020 series here, stay connected with us at @livebeyoga on social, and join the movement to find beauty in stillness.