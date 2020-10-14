Warm Up for Your Workout with this Sequence

Get your blood pumping and feel energized before you tackle that next workout with this short but invigorating sequence.

Leg Criss-Cross Lie on your back and lift both legs a foot off the ground. Be sure to place your hands underneath your pelvis for added support if needed. Spread out your legs to a V-shape. Cross your left leg over your right leg, return to the V-shape before crossing your right leg over your left. Be mindful to engage the core and keep the legs straight. Continue for 2 minutes. Rest for 2 minutes and repeat. 1 / 6

This year, Yoga Journal's annual ambassador road trip—the Live Be Yoga Tour—is going virtual. We are calling it The Decompression. Recently, we’ve all been asked to journey inward, to take moments of pause and stillness, and to slow down, rest, and prioritize the things we value. Follow the Live Be Yoga 2020 series here, stay connected with us at @livebeyoga on social, and join the movement to find beauty in stillness.