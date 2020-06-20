This Ancient Mantra Meditation Can Curb Stress in Just 20 Minutes

Vedic Meditation is a technique that traces its roots to the Vedas, ancient Indian texts that are the foundation for yoga and Ayurveda. Unlike Buddhist mindfulness-based techniques, Vedic Meditation (VM) doesn’t involve contemplation or trying to think compassionate thoughts. Instead, a mantra is used to settle the mind. It’s a powerful tool for cultivating calm and deep focus. Here are some of the basic principles of VM and a few ways this accessible technique can help you become more peaceful, clear, and insightful.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1. You Need a Teacher

This practice isn’t something you can learn on your own, on YouTube—or even in the pages of this magazine. If you’re interested in learning VM, start by taking a four-day foundational course that includes lectures, meditation, and discussion, led by a VM teacher who has been studying and meditating for hundreds or even thousands of hours.

See also Tracee Stanley's Still Lake Meditation

2. Your Mantra is Personal

VM mantras are wordless sounds that redirect the mind from thoughts and chatter. Your teacher will give you your mantra. VM training enables teachers to discern each practitioner’s individualized sound upon meeting them, much like an Ayurvedic expert can read doshas. Your mantra belongs to you. Receiving it is considered a sacred exchange. Revealing it is said to dilute its power.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

3. Practice Makes Perfect

When thoughts arise, instead of acknowledging them and letting them go like we do in mindfulness meditation, gently return to your mantra. Over time, the practice will help you shift into a purely awake state of inner contentment. For me, that looks like joy: I am happy and able to maintain equanimity and perspective—even when everything appears to be going wrong.

Try this Vedic Meditation-inspired practice, taught by Yashoda Devi Ma, to get the feel of it.

4. It's Ideal for Busy People

VM is specifically designed for everyday people with full lives. Practitioners typically meditate for 40 minutes each day: 20 minutes in the morning and 20 more in the evening. You can do it almost anywhere. Simply sit comfortably with your back supported in an upright position. Close your eyes and use your mantra until you get lost, let go, and relax.

See also Stillness is Overrated: How to Move into a Meditation Practice

5. It Soothes a Busy Mind

A meditative state of rest lowers stress hormones such as cortisol and balances brain waves. It also produces helpful hormones (such as oxytocin, DHEA, GABA, and melatonin). With consistent practice, you can experience the advantages of neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to adapt and learn from new experiences. Over time, the brain will rewire into a calmer, more aware, less reactive state.

See also Even Interrupted Meditation Benefits the Mind, Body, and Soul