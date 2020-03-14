7 Sequences for Better Sleep

Coronavirus Have You Up All Night? Try these poses and practices for peace of mind and real rest.

Restorative Yoga, Yoga Nidra, and yogic rituals can all help you calm your nervous system and get better sleep. Good sleep is critical for balancing body and mind during times of stress. “A balanced circadian clock (or your internal time-keeping for cycles of sleep and alertness) is directly linked to a strong immune system, according to Ayurveda, and now Nobel Prize-winning science,” explains John Douillard, best-selling author and founder of LifeSpa.com, which combines ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with modern science.

The following seven yoga practices, plus tips from teachers on how they beat insomnia and get enough zzz's, will help your head hit the pillow and your mind find peace, keeping you healthier and stronger. Rest assured.

