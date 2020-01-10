If you’re looking to be a little more environmentally friendly, switching to bamboo paper towels is a fairly small change that can make a big difference. These reusable paper towels are often even more absorbent than regular paper towels, but can be washed and reused as many as 120 times—making them a great pick both for the planet and for your wallet. Most of these towels can be machine washed but require air drying only, so be sure to check the care instructions to get your full use out of them. We’ve pulled together five great options for these reusable towels, to help you get started. Whether you’re looking for an extra strong option, one that can scrub away tough stains, or one that’s a steal of a value, you’ll be able to find it among our picks below.

Strongest Towels

The Eco Shop Reusable Bamboo Paper Towels

Impressive Durability. Designed to be strong enough to tackle even the toughest messes, the Eco Shop Bamboo Paper Towels claim to hold up to 22lbs. You can feel confident they’ll stay intact when mopping up lots of liquid or scrubbing stubborn messes.

What We Liked:

Durable and heavy-duty, The Eco Shop bamboo paper towels are designed to be tougher than regular paper towels. We found this to be true. We appreciated how they absorbed so well even after multiple uses. You’ll feel great getting so much life out of a single roll. At least, we did! Get it here.

Best Large Towels

Yusil Nature Reusable Bamboo Paper Towels

Added Length. With each sheet stretching 30 by 28cm, these Yusil Nature towels are a little longer than most paper towels, so you can get added use out of each sheet.

What We Liked:

If you have a tendency to rip off multiple paper towels for every use, these Yusil Nature towels may help you kick that habit. Each sheet offers a little extra length compared to standard paper towels. They were great for those larger messes that you need to wipe away quickly. Buy it here.

Most Organized Set

Grow Your Pantry Bamboo Paper Towels

Storage Bags. These Grow Your Pantry bamboo paper towels make it easy to keep your supply organized, coming with conveniently labeled “Clean” and “Dirty” cotton storage bags.

What We Liked:

As the only towels on our list that include storage bags, these Grow Your Pantry bamboo paper towels are an excellent choice for anyone hoping for a built-in system for separating clean and dirty towels. This certainly made reusing them easier. We appreciated the attention to detail. If you’re a newbie, making the switch to bamboo, this may be your best option. Get it here.

Best for Cleaning

Enviro Safe Home Bamboo Reusable Paper Towels

Scrub Away. Coming with two different types of towels in each two-pack—one paper towel roll and one sweeper roll with scrubbing dots—these Enviro Safe Home towels are the best option here for intense cleaning projects.

What We Liked:

Featuring one roll of paper towels and one roll of scrubbing dot sheets, these Enviro Safe Home towels are the best option for scrubbing away tough messes. They offer a great replacement for both standard paper towels and mopping pads. We were impressed with the durability and scrubbing power. Buy it here.

Best Value

Benail Washable Bamboo Paper Towels

Affordable and Absorbent. A great price for two rolls with 20 sheets each! These Benail bamboo paper towels are the best bang-for-your-buck option on our list.

What We Liked:

If you’re just starting to experiment with reusable paper towels, these Benail bamboo paper towels are a great choice, as they’re the best value on our list. Try them out with little investment. They still boast the ability to be washed and reused up to 120 times. Buy it here.

