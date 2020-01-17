Incorporating regular strength training into pilates and yoga improves your muscle tone, increases stamina and gets your metabolism going. Luckily there a number of ways to easily add weight to your everyday workouts. Using light weight dumbbells is as effective as using heavier dumbbells if you commit to using them repeatedly and properly. We reviewed the best 3-pound dumbbells to get your new year started off right. With a variety of colors, coatings, and overall design features, you’re sure to find the perfect set of weights for your workout.

Best Overall

AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbell Pairs and Sets with Stands

Excellent Hand Weights. These 3-pound dumbbells are everything you need to build strength in the studio or from the comfort of your home.

What We Liked:

Amazon makes superb 3-pound resistance training dumbbells, backed by a 1 year gurantee. The neoprene coated weights stand up against sweat so you won’t lose your grip even during intense workouts. Plus, the hexagonal ends prevent these weights from rolling away when not in use. We loved the clearly marked weight identification on the side for easy use. Get them here.

Most Durable

SPRI Dumbbells Deluxe Vinyl Coated Hand Weights

Heavy-Duty Weights. You’re sure to love this professional studio-grade weight set offered by SPRI.

What We Liked:

For a different feel, check out these no slip vinyl-coated weights by SPRI. These weights are a professional studio-grade standard that add intensity and resistance to your work out. The solid 2 set of dumbbells come in a bright green color making them super easy to locate amongst the rest of your exercise equipment. These 4-inch long weights are excellent picks for light strength training. Get them today.

Best Value

CAP Barbell Neoprene Coated Single Dumbbell

Versatile Dumbbells. You’re sure to love using this sleek black dumbbell set for daily or regular use.

What We Liked:

These dumbbells come in a sleek black with their weight clearly marked for you to see, without any hassle whatsoever. The iron core weights are super durable and are perfect for targeting a wide selection of major muscle groups. Plus, the hexagonal ends will help prevent these weights from rolling away when not in use. Overall, this is an excellent set of barbells for beginners and professionals alike. Get them now.

Best for Outdoor Use

Crown Sporting Goods Set of 2 Body Sculpting Hand Weights

Durable Hand Weights. Crown’s hand weights are super to use and offer a unique sweat-resistant design.

What We Liked:

These weights are built for indoor and outdoor use, making them great for a variety of workout environments. The 3-pound set is coated with soft neoprene allowing you to have a great grip, even during a vigorous workout. Crown made a point to put the weight in bold font on the ends of these dumbbells for maximum clarity. You’re sure to love using these baby blue weights for strength training at home, the gym, or anywhere in between. Get them now.

Most Flexible

Yes4All Hexagon Neoprene Coated Dumbbell

Color-Coded coordination. These weights come in your choice of over 10 different color options, so you’re sure to find the perfect pair to fit your home gym or studio accordingly.

What We Liked:

You’ll love working out with these neoprene hand weights with their hexagon-shaped edges that make sure they stay where you put them. The high-quality weights are made out of professional grade cast-iron, that build stamina and strength. Measuring in at only 6 inches long these weights are easy to store making them great for travel. Overall, this is a great versatile set you’ll love using on a regular basis. Get them now.